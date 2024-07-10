Boston Public Star Rashida Jones Recalls Her Argument With Tupac Shakur In 1993; Claims She Was ‘Furious’ Over Rapper’s Comments

Popular actress and filmmaker Rashida Jones recalled getting into an argument with the rapper Tupac Shakur back in 1993 after the artist made comments about the actress’ father. In a conversation with The New Yorker, Jones shared that though she had some wild arguments with the rapper, the matter got solved by itself before Shakur's untimely death.

The actress, who at the time was 17, released a note and wrote in it that the rapper’s comments were full of “ignorance and lack of respect for his people.”

The arguments between Rashida Jones and Tupac Shakur

The arguments took place between The Office actress and Shakur after the rapper allegedly made comments about Jones’s father, Quincy Jones. Mr. Jones is a legendary music producer, and the rapper caught him in the headlines for having children with a white woman. The statements did not sit well with the actress, and she bombarded the artist by calling him disrespectful.

Jones, in an interview with the media outlet, claimed that after the incident, she was “so mad” and “furious” about the things that were said about her father. The actress revealed, “I kind of understand the nuance more now that I’m older. It just felt like a completely unwarranted attack.”

The actress added, “My dad doesn’t work for the government. He’s a music producer. How he chooses to live his life and who he loves is just his own business, and I’ve always felt that way.”

Even though the exchange of comments was brutal between both parties, Jones managed to give the rapper a chance to explain himself.

Rashida Jones forgave Tupac Shakur

After a heated argument between the actress and the rapper, Jones cleared the air with Tupac Shakur after the artist met Rashida Jones’s elder sister and asked for forgiveness. Shortly after the episode, Kidada Jones and Shakur began to date, and the actress revealed that he was like a family member to them.

The Silo actress said, “It resolved itself really nicely because when I met him, he immediately apologized to me, apologized to my dad. We sat down and had a really good conversation about it, and then he was family.”

In the 2001 autobiography of Quincy Jones, Kidada wrote about her relationship with the late rapper and called him the love of her life.

