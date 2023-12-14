Who is Elsina Khayrova? Exploring her life and past relationships in light of romance rumors with Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is the biggest megastar that Hollywood currently has. He is one of the only few who is able to command massive budgets for his films on the basis of his name. That’s why whenever there is even a flicker of romantic rumors around him, the media coverage gets pretty serious around it.

Recently, Tom Cruise was seen hanging out with a Russian Socialite named Elsina Khayrova, who seems to be the actor’s latest romantic interest.

Who is Elsina Khayrova?

Elsina Khyrova is a 36 year old Russian socialite who has been making waves in British circles. The socialite was previously married to a well-known diamond trader named Dmitry Tsvetkov. The couple used to have a lavish lifestyle, living in a 25 million pounds mansion in Surrey and even owned five high-end apartments in London worth 18 million pounds.

The couple soon divorced under controversial circumstances in which it was revealed that Elsina had hid some assets from Dmitry as well as fed his business rival some classified information.

Elsina comes from a politically well-connected family. Her father Rinat Khayrova is a close ally of Russian President Vladamir Putin and was also a former finance minister of Tatarstan.

She has also come under the legal scanner for not paying her dues to certain service companies, for which she has been often fined by the British courts.

A look at Tom Cruise’s dating history

Tom Cruise was reported to be bestowed with his alleged new flame according to the onlookers when he was captured with her at a public gathering. This won’t be the first time this year that Tom Cruise is being linked with someone.

Earlier this year he was heavily linked to being in a relationship with his Mission Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell. These rumors were later denied by Atwell herself. Before that, there were rumors that Cruise was pursuing Shakira after her recent divorce, but that also turned out to be untrue.

Tom Cruise has previously been married three times. He was married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, then later he got together with Nicole Kidman and was married to her for 11 years. His last marriage was to Katie Holmes which lasted 6 years.

Over the years he has been linked to various other women as well like Sofia Vergara and even Cher. Only time will tell if these rumors about a new romance are true or not.

