'I can wear heels now': Nicole Kidman once mocked Tom Cruise post-divorce for his height amidst illusion tricks fiasco

One story that recently made a comeback in the online sphere involves Australian actress Nicole Kidman and her subtle dig at her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, regarding his height. This throwback moment from 2001 has caught the attention of fans and media alike, sparking discussions and even shedding light on the height illusion tricks employed by Cruise over the years.

Nicole's subtle dig at ex-husband Tom Cruise

The story takes us back to August 2001 when Nicole Kidman appeared as a guest on the Late Show with David Letterman. At this point, Kidman and Cruise had recently divorced, citing "irreconcilable differences." Letterman, ever the inquisitive host, couldn't resist asking Kidman about her divorce. In response, Kidman delivered a subtle yet unmistakable jab at Cruise's height, saying, "Well, I can wear heels now." The studio audience burst into laughter, and Kidman flashed a coy smile before suggesting, "Let's move on."

Nichole's resurfaced clip

Fast forward to 2022, and this vintage clip resurfaced on Reddit, sending shockwaves through the internet. Thousands of users engaged with the post, sharing their thoughts and reactions. Many hailed Kidman's one-liner as "iconic" and praised her facial expression after delivering the punchline. It was a moment that captured the essence of a bygone era in Hollywood, showcasing Kidman's wit and humor.

The actual difference in Tom and Kidman's height

To put Kidman's comment into context, it's important to note that Tom Cruise is often reported to be around 5'7" (170 cm) tall, slightly below the average height for American men. In contrast, Kidman is reputedly close to 5'9" (179 cm) tall, which is well above the average height for American women, around 5'4" according to the CDC. With heels on, Kidman would tower over her former husband.

Kidman's perspective on Tom Cruise

It's worth mentioning that after their divorce, Kidman spoke fondly of Cruise. In a 2006 interview with Ladies' Home Journal, she stated, "He was huge; still is. To me, he was just Tom, but to everybody else, he is huge. But he was lovely to me. And I loved him. I still love him." Kidman also referred to the divorce as "a major shock." Both Kidman and Cruise have moved on in their personal lives, with Kidman marrying musician Keith Urban, and Cruise having relationships of his own.

Tom Cruise's height illusion tricks

Interestingly, the story doesn't end with Kidman's quip. Recent media coverage highlights Tom Cruise's use of height illusion tricks throughout his career. Cruise, who is known for being meticulous about his public image, has employed subtle techniques to appear taller when walking the red carpet alongside taller co-stars. These tactics include wearing shoes with stacked heels and employing strategic poses to minimize height differences.

For example, during his marriage to Kidman, they would pose with their heads close together, with Kidman leaning slightly lower to deflect attention from the height difference. Cruise often opted for Cuban heels, while Kidman chose more modest kitten heels. This careful coordination allowed them to masterfully navigate the red carpet.

