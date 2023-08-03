Barbie Worldwide Box Office: Margot Robbie's Greta Gerwig directorial grosses 900 million dollars in 14 days

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and others has crossed 900 million dollars at the worldwide box office. It will positivity enter the billion dollar club on Sunday or Monday based on how strongly it is trending. This makes it the highest grossing film for everyone associated to the project, be it Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling or the director Greta Gerwig herself. While the success of Barbie was assured right when the advance bookings opened, no one really expected it to do the kind of numbers that it has done, that too releasing a week after a big franchise film like Mission Impossible and releasing alongside Christopher Nolan's biopic drama Oppenheimer.

Barbie Is Set To Enter The List Of Top 5 Box Office Grossers In North America By The End Of Its Run

Barbie is heading towards a total of over 700 million dollars in North America alone. This will make it one of the 7 films to have done a business of over 700 million in the domestic market. Few trade pundits are expecting it to breach the 750 million dollar mark as well and in all honestly, it can't not be taken seriously as anything is possible with a trend like that of Barbie. India was among the rare countries where Barbie grossed less than Oppenheimer. However, contrary to the narrative that is being formed, it has done very well in India and is heading towards a lifetime of over Rs 40 crores nett (6 million dollars gross). Barbie isn't as big a brand in India as it is in the west and to still put up these kind of numbers is appreciable.

Barbie Is Set To Become The Highest Grossing Film Of 2023 So Far

The trade expects Barbie to breach around 1.5 billion dollars in its full run. This will make it not just the biggest blockbuster of the summer but also the highest grosser of the year, suprassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie [1.35 billion dollars]. In terms of return on investment, it has a good chance to match or even better The Super Mario Bros.

About Barbie

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Where And When To Watch Barbie

Barbie can be watched at a theatre near you from the 21st of July, 2023

ALSO READ: Box Office India: Oppenheimer & Barbie do raging business over 2nd weekend despite new release RRKPK