Who Is Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Swift? Everything To Know About The Actor

Taylor Swift shares a great bond with her younger sibling, Austin Taylor. Apart from being extremely supportive of her sister, Austin, too, has had a recognised career in the Hollywood industry for years. Being established as an actor and a producer, Swift stepped into the industry in 2016 by starring in a film alongside Pierce Brosnan in a crime thriller, I.T. From a very early stage, the Swift siblings knew what career they wished to get into and worked for it.

Austin Swift’s Early Life And Career

The youngest of the Swift siblings was born to Scott Swift and Andrea Swift in 1992, three years after Taylor was born. The actor was raised in Pennsylvania, and later the family relocated to Nashville so that Taylor Swift could pursue her career in music. Speaking of his sister, Austin revealed to Vanity Fair in 2017 that the Midnights singer was good at music from the very beginning of her life. He said, “She found singing, and I knew from very early on that that was her direction. She was never going to quit; that was her thing, that was her life.”

To set a stage for himself, the producer moved to Notre Dame to pursue film studies in 2010. Swift participated in a theatrical play, Six Characters in Search of an Author, during his time at the campus. Later, Austin participated in yet another famous play, Dead Man’s Cell Phone Call, which turned out to be a major hit.

Austin Swift’s Career In Films

After completing his studies and making his Hollywood debut in 2016, Swift landed a role in Live By Night, which also starred Ben Affleck and Zoe Saldana. By 2017, the actor had tried his hands on TV shows, where he co-produced and acted in the series Embeds and Still the King. Soon Swift turned to producing movies as well, which included Cover Versions and We the Summon of Darkness. The actor also starred in Cover Versions along with Drake Bell, Katie Cassidy, Debby Ryan, and Ashley Argota. Taylor Swift had also supported her brother’s movie by hyping it up on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from acting and producing, Swift is a movie buff as well. He loves to watch movies and analyze them. In a discussion with People Magazine in 2018, the actor revealed, “I would go to the movies, and Daniel Craig was my friend, and Christian Bale was my friend, and Clive Owen was my friend, and Viggo Mortensen was my friend.”

The Swift sibling also co-produced one of his sister’s music videos, I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version), for which he received a nomination at the American Country Music Awards.

Austin Swift’s Personal Life

In his personal life, Austin is dating a model, Sydney Ness. The couple got together in September 2021 but had not made the relationship public back then. Later in October 2023, Austin and Ness were spotted having a good time supporting Kansas City Chiefs, along with the 1989 singer. The duo graced the VIP stands at the game with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and Brittany Homes. All intensely watching the game. Swift and Ness also graced the 2024 Super Bowl game, which was won by Travis Kelce’s team.

