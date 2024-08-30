Who Is Yolanda Hadid's Fiancé Joseph Jingoli? All We Know About Him As Couple Confirms Engagement

Yolanda Hadid, a model and reality TV star, has announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Joseph Jingoli. The couple, who met in 2017, have been together for several years, and their engagement was recently confirmed. Here's everything we know about Joseph Jingoli's relationship.

Yolanda Hadid is preparing to marry Joseph Jingoli. The couple got engaged in Holland two years ago, as Hadid recently revealed to PEOPLE. On Thursday, August 29, Hadid announced their engagement.

The couple's engagement, which had previously been kept private, was a significant milestone for them, especially since they had been together for several years before deciding to take the step.

The announcement was featured in the most recent issue of Architectural Digest, with Jingoli referred to as Hadid's fiancé. This subtle mention confirmed what many had suspected: the couple had taken their relationship to the next level.

Hadid and Jingoli began dating in 2017, after meeting in Pennsylvania. This meeting took place shortly after Hadid moved to the state and bought a farm. Their meeting was more than a coincidence, Hadid explained in a 2018 interview with PEOPLE Now.

"I really started focusing," Hadid said, reflecting on the time after her divorce from David Foster. "I made a love spiral and wrote down exactly everything that was important to me in a man, and he magically just rang the doorbell at the farm." This chance encounter signaled the start of a relationship that would eventually lead to their engagement.

Joseph Jingoli, the CEO of a construction and development company, came into Hadid's life at a time when she was focused on herself and her personal development. The focus on self-care and healing made their meeting even more meaningful for Hadid.

One of the most important aspects of Hadid and Jingoli's relationship is their shared history with health issues. Hadid has been dealing with chronic Lyme disease since 2012, and the condition has had a significant impact on her life.

In her interview, Hadid noted that Jingoli was more than just attractive; he also shared a profound understanding of life's fragility as a result of his own health issues.

"When you meet somebody that thought he was going to die, like I felt I was gonna die, you have a whole new appreciation for life, and you kind of share that, so that's really already a common bond that we have," Hadid shared.

Hadid and Jingoli have developed a strong relationship over the years, founded on love, mutual respect, and shared values. In 2020, Hadid publicly declared her love for Jingoli, calling him a dream come true. On their two-year anniversary, Hadid took to Instagram to express her deep gratitude to him.

"All my life I prayed for someone like you!!" Hadid shared a post with a series of photos of the couple. “Thank you for being such a bright light in my life, the calm in my storm, and for being the most honorable man that I know.... Happy 2 year anniversary Joey Jingoli, I love and appreciate you.”

