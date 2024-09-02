Who Stars in Beetlejuice? (1988) Cast & Characters Revisited Ahead Of The New Movie

Beetlejuice, one of the highest grossing films in the year 1988, has been loved by the viewers since its debut. This Tim Burton masterpiece was met with both box office and critical success in the late 80s. Filled with quirky and comical characters, the film became a cult horror comedy. Not only the story or the dialogues, Tim Burton was praised for choosing the right actors for this piece of classic cinema.

One of the best comical horrors of its time, Beetlejuice’s characters are memorable to this day. Gothic-looks, heavy prosthetics, and spooky props of all the deceased and alive characters contributed a lot to the distinct visual of the film, making it a standout. As fans eagerly await the release of the new Beetlejuice movie, it's worth revisiting the original cast and noteworthy characters of Beetlejuice.

Michael Keaton as Betelgeuse

Starting with the film’s title role, Betelgeuse is a maniac played by Michael Keaton. Undoubtedly, with his striped suit, green hair, and manic energy, Betelgeuse is the film's most memorable character. The part-time bio-exorcist ghost is creepy to his core and the ultimate evil in the film. Owing to Keaton's iconic performance, Betelgeuse’s character perfectly portrayed a blend of humor and menace.

Alec Baldwin as Adam Maitland

Wearing a plaid shirt, khakis and glasses, Alec Baldwin as Adam Maitland is surely one of the most innocent-looking ghosts ever. The other half of the ghost couple, Adam, tries to settle in as a deceased and scare away his new neighbors. After the success of the film, Baldwin later launched himself into title projects and went on to star in films like The Cooler, It’s Complicated, and Mission: Impossible, among others.

Geena Davis as Barbara Maitland

Davis plays the role of Barbara Maitland, wife of Adam Maitland, in the film. As a recently deceased ghost, Barbara is helping her husband on a mission to scare away their neighbors. Before this leading role as Barbara, Geena starred in the 1982 comedy Tootsie and went on to star in some acclaimed films, including Transylvania, Thelma & Louise and The Accidental Tourist.

Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz

Winona aces the role of Lydia Deetz, who is a go-to dark and twisted teenager. Known as a ‘90’s film icon’, Winona’s career boomed after Lydia’s role in Beetlejuice. This Goth queen went on to star in several films and series heavily praised by the audience. Some of her works include the I988 film Heathers, the cult The Age of Innocence, Little Women and the Netflix hit series Stranger Things.

Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz

A sculptor with a modern taste and maternal instincts, Delia Deetz, played by Catherine O'Hara, was one of the house owners in the film. Her character was the most loving and at the same time a little careless too. Catherine, after scoring a success in this motherly role, went on to do many series and films, including a cult like the Homecoming franchise and series such as Schitt’s Creek and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Jeffrey Duncan Jones as Charles Deetz

Jeffrey Duncan is almost unrecognizable as Charles Deet in Beetlejuice. Playing Catherine O’Hara’s onscreen husband, Charles Deetz is a real estate developer who seems uninterested in everything. After Beetlejuice, Jones solidified his actor status with starring roles in some popular films, including The Hunt for Red October, The Crucible and Amadeus.

The film’s rest of the cast and supporting characters include Glenn Shadix as Otho—an interior decorator and friend of the Deetzs’; Sylvia Sidney as Juno—The Maitlands' caseworker in the afterlife bureau; Robert Goulet as Maxie Dean—Charles Deetz’s boss; and Dick Cavett as Bernard—Delila Deetz’s agent friend.

