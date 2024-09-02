The Cure Keyboardist Roger O'Donnell Reveals Lymphoma Diagnosis; Says 'Result Of The Biopsy Was Devastating'

With the onset of September, as The UK gears up for Blood Cancer Awareness Month, the keyboardist of a highly acclaimed band The Cure, Roger O’Donnell has come forth to share his cancer diagnosis. Taking to social media, the musician revealed that he was diagnosed with lymphoma.

On September 1, 2024, the member of The Cure, shared his journey with a rare type of cancer on X (formerly Twitter), by stating that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of the above-mentioned disease. "I had ignored the symptoms for a few months but finally went and after surgery the result of the biopsy was devastating," O’Donnell further added in the post.

Talking about his treatments, the 68-year-old artist then went on to state that he had spent 11 months with the best medical specialist in the world. He also mentioned that he had second opinions and advice from many medical teams, who developed the drugs he used to cure himself.

While sharing the post, the artist even added a black and white photo of himself and his partner Mimi. O’Donnell further added that his health had the benefit of immunotherapy as well as a few age-old drugs that were used at least 100 years ago. Following immunotherapy, the musician also detailed his experience with radiotherapy, one of the first treatments to fight cancer.

Talking about his current health situation, O’Donnell stated that at present he is doing fine and that “the prognosis is amazing." After reflecting on his journey, the keyboard player then urged his followers who might be experiencing any symptoms to get in contact with a doctor.

He detailed that cancer is curable, however, if it is diagnosed during the early stages the patient stands a way better chance of fighting it. “All I have to say is go GET TESTED,” Roger O’Donnell asked his fellow fans if they suspected even the slightest symptom within themselves.

As per the Mayo Clinic, lymphoma happens to be a cancer of the lymphatic system, an immune system present in the body that fights against germs. The disease in question occurs when healthy cells change and grow out of control.

The website also mentions that the disease has many treatments available depending on the type of lymphoma a patient has. It was just last year that The Cure had announced its Shows of a Lost World tour. However, the band also mentioned that O’Donnell won't be joining them because of an unspecified health issue, also wishing him a speedy recovery.

