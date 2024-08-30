Catherine O'Hara Shares How Re-Watching Beetlejuice Helped Her Prepare For Upcoming Tim Burton Sequel

Catherine O'Hara recently revealed how, before she joined the upcoming highly anticipated Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel, she watched the original 1988 movie. O'Hara played the character of Delia Deetz, her co-star Winona Ryder's character Lydia's stepmother, and now both the stars have reprised their beloved mother-daughter characters for the movie. The Home Alone actress shared how revisiting the first part helped her prepare her for the sequel. Read on further to know more details!



In an interview with Comic Book, Catherine O'Hara opened up about reuniting with her co-star Winona Ryder. The actress also mentioned how she hadn't found the time to revisit the original Beetlejuice in ages. However, she shared that one day, by chance, the movie aired on TV, and she ended up watching the entire film.

The Pain Hustlers actress recalled that just a few days before heading to London to shoot the sequel, the original Beetlejuice movie happened to be on TV, noting, "I just stood there and watched it," adding that this helped her remind her of how quickly she spoke in the project.

ALSO READ: 10 Best Catherine O'Hara Movies and Shows to See Before Watching Beetlejuice Beetlejuice; From Penelope to Schitt’s Creek

The actress explained that this was particularly useful, as she had been portraying "slow-speaking, methodical speaker" characters for several years. She noted that this shift helped her avoid sounding like any of her other film characters and also brought back memories of what a "great" experience the original film was.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Screen Rant, Catherine O'Hara opened up about her experience returning to the Beetlejuice universe years later. The actress told the publication, "I just wanted it to be good like most jobs. But this is pretty special just because it was that experience we had in our lives, and it was a very happy experience."

ALSO READ: What is Catherine O'Hara's Net Worth in 2024? Find Out Amid Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Premiere

O'Hara further mentioned that this project felt special because they had a positive experience during the first film's production. The actress noted that the original 1988 classic Beetlejuice has gained a larger audience over the years and remains well-loved.

The After Hours actress added that she enjoyed working with director Tim Burton again and with the rest of the team before revealing that she wanted the sequel "to be not only good for the audience but a worthy thing to do. And it was!"

Beetlejuice 2 will hit theaters on September 6, 2024.