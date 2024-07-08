Who Stars In Lifetime's Amish Affair? Complete Cast List Explored

Lifetime recently released another captivating film titled, Amish Affari, for its viewers. The film is directed by Robin Hays and presents a unique forbidden love story that is spiced up by the allegations of murder. Lifetime released the film in its Ripped From The Headlines summer lineup. The star cast of the film received acclaim for their justified performance and here’s all you need to know about them.

What is the star cast of Amish Affair?

Amish Affair presents a stellar star cast composed of Mackenzie Cardwell, Ryan McPartlin, Maemae Renfrow, Georgia Waters, Evelyn Burke, and Sebastian Greaves, among many more. Mackenzie Cardwell plays the leading role of Hannah, the helper. The talented actress is known for her past roles in Upload, Little Fish, Unspeakable, and many more.

Ryan McPartlin portrayed the character of Aaron, the charming leader of the Amish community. Born in Chicago, McPartlin is renowned for her past performances in Chuck and Hunter Killer. The supporting star cast includes names like Maemae Renfrow as Rachel, Georgia Waters as Miriam, Evelyn Burke as Grace, and Sebastian Greaves as Jacob.

ALSO READ: Suits Season 9 Recap: What Happens In The Finale?

What is the plot of the Amish Affair?

Amish Affair follows the unheard love story of Hannah and her employer aka the prominent leader of the Amish community, Aaron. Hannah is hired as a helper to take care of Aaron’s ill wife. However, things went downhill, as Hannah fell in love with Aaron, igniting their secret forbidden relationship.

Advertisement

The film’s official synopsis, as retrieved via Lifestyle, reads as follows, “Hannah (Mackenzie Cardwell) moves in with a charismatic Amish leader, Aaron (Ryan McPartlin), to help with his ailing wife. Seeking refuge after leaving her Amish community, Hannah is grateful to Aaron and his wife for opening their home to her and giving her work but as she tends to her household chores, the spark between her and Aaron is undeniable.”

The film seemed to be another love triangle until the sudden death of Aaron’s ill wife. But somehow Hannah ends up being framed as the murderer of Aaron’s wife, and now is forced to prove her innocence. “Hannah knows their secret relationship has them both living in sin, so she decides to end it but when Aaron’s wife suspiciously dies, she finds herself framed for murder and fighting to prove her innocence, the synopsis continued.

Advertisement

Mackenzie Cardwell is praised by the viewers and critics for her nuanced performance as she successfully manages to add sufficient depth to the character of Hannah. Ryan McPartlin too aptly delivered his role, by striking a balance between his charismatic persona while maintaining his faceted mysterious side. Amish Affair is available for streaming on Philo, Frndly, and DirecTV Stream.

ALSO READ: ‘She’s Going To Blow Your Mind’: Joker 2’s Casting Director Praises Lady Gaga In Highly Anticipated Film