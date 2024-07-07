‘She’s Going To Blow Your Mind’: Joker 2’s Casting Director Praises Lady Gaga In Highly Anticipated Film

Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in the 2019 highly acclaimed movie, Joker is embedded in the minds of the audience as the greatest performance of all time. The film has raised the bar in every department be it acting, storytelling, and even direction.

When the sequel of the film, Joker: Folie À Deux starring Lady Gaga was announced initially, the stakes were high when it came to her acting as Harley Quinn because Margot Robbie, the previous Harley, her performance was very much loved by the audience.

But the film’s fans can relax for now, as it appears that the casting director for the movie, Francine Maisler is blown away by her performance in the film.

Francine Maisler praises Lady Gaga

As per Deadline’s article published on July 5, the casting director attended the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic. During the Q&A session for the upcoming movie Joker: Folie À Deux, Maisler had nothing but good words about the pop icon’s performance in the movie.

She said, “She’s so good in it, you guys. She’s going to blow your mind. I didn’t suggest Lady Gaga.” Maisler said that it was not her but Todd Phillips's idea.

The casting director expressed that she saw the performance and she was “surprised”. She said they all knew what Gaga was able to do in her previous film, A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper.

Maisler said, “But I thought, ‘Oh, well, that’s kind of in her wheelhouse.’ Something she could do and just be real. But this… Man, she’s good.”

While talking about the leading lady of the Joker sequel and Joaquin Phoenix, Maisler said that the Napoleon actor blows your mind but the Telephone songstress can keep up with the actor. She continued, “And be real — and not just wiped off the screen by what that role is and what the performance is — shows she’s good.”

Lady Gaga talks about her version of Harley Quinn

According to the publication, the Poker Face singer teased her version of Harley Quinn in the upcoming installment of Joker.

Back in May, during her interview with Access Hollywood, Gaga said that her version of Harley is 'hers', and called it 'very authentic' to the movie

She continued that she has never done anything like what she has done in the upcoming film, so it will be, “brand new and really fun.”

Lady Gaga and Her actor starrer Joker: Folie À Deux is slated to hit theaters on October 4, 2024.

