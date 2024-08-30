Who Stars in Lioness Season 2? All We Know About The Series So Far?

The second season of the Paramount+ series, Special Ops: Lioness (renamed as Lioness for season 2), is all set to release on October 27, 2024. The season will premiere with two episodes, with the remainder released weekly, and will be exclusively available on the streaming platform.

The series is directed by the talented Taylor Sheridan, who is also one of the minds behind the Yellowstone series. Inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, it centers around CIA station chief Joe McNamara, as she attempts to balance her personal and professional life, while also leading a specialized team of female CIA agents, Lioness, along with her boss Kaitlyn Meade.

According to the official synopsis, the second season of the series will see Joe, Kaitlyn, and Byron enlisting a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat, as the CIA's fight against terror moves closer to home. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program.

As for the cast, Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman will be returning as Joe McNamara and Kaitlyn Meade, respectively. The duo is also executive co-producing the show, along with Sheridan and some of their other co-stars in the show.

Along with Saldaña and Kidman, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Jill Wagner, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, and Thad Luckinbill will also be reprising their respective roles from season 1.

However, season 2 will also see an array of new characters entering the show, including The Umbrella Academy alum Genesis Rodriguez, who will play the role of a fierce helicopter pilot, Captain Josephina “Josie”, Bruce McGill who will play NSA Chief Damian Hollar, and Jennifer Ehle as Chief of Staff, Mason.

How Will Season 2 Differ From Season 1?

Although Saldaña's character, Joe, was the central one in season 1, much of the story actually revolved around Laysla De Oliveira's character, Cruz Manuelos. Cruz was the Lioness program's latest recruit in season 1, and she was the one who infiltrated the inner circle of the arms dealer and, ultimately, took him down.

Season 2, on the other hand, will be focusing more on the newest Lioness recruit, Josie (Genesis Rodriguez). Josie's character will most likely take Cruz's place in this season.

Season 1 of Lioness (called Special Ops: Lioness) became the most streamed series on Paramount+, with nearly 6 million viewers in its first week, worldwide.

Season 2 is currently being filmed in Texas.

