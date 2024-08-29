‘I Wore A Hat’: Nicole Kidman Reveals How She Kept Her Identity Hidden While Partying On Fire Island

Nicole Kidman, the acclaimed actress known for her roles in Big Little Lies and A Family Affair, recently revealed how she kept a low profile during her visits to Fire Island, a popular destination on Long Island, New York. In an interview for the September 2024 cover of L'Officiel USA, Kidman explained how she enjoyed the island's vibrant scene while avoiding unwanted attention.

During her interview, Kidman talked about her trips to Fire Island, a place known for its lively parties and social atmosphere. She mentioned that she visited the island to attend a Fourth of July celebration. Despite the island's reputation for wild parties and a bustling boulevard, Kidman was able to enjoy her visit without being overwhelmed by the crowd.

"To stay under the radar, I wore a hat," Kidman said. This simple but effective disguise enabled her to blend in while still enjoying the festivities. Her low-key demeanor allowed her to avoid the spotlight and enjoy the island's unique charm.

Kidman talked about her visits to Fire Island, as well as her love of travel and its impact on her family. She explained that travel has been an important part of her life and has had a significant impact on her children.

Kidman and her ex-husband Tom Cruise have two children, Bella and Connor, and she has two daughters with her current husband, Keith Urban, named Sunday and Faith.

"My kids are willing to travel... maybe less so now [that they're older], but they're very interested in the world, too," Kidman said. She pointed out that her children's passports are filled with stamps from various countries. Kidman attributed their extensive travels to her job, which frequently requires her to travel to a lot of locations for filming.

"My kids have lived in places like Morocco, France, Australia, England, Scotland, Ireland, Vietnam, and Hong Kong," she said. Kidman believes that her children have benefited from this global exposure, which has helped them develop a broader perspective on the world.

Kidman spoke about the value of travel in her own life. She considers it an essential part of her own growth and understanding of different cultures. She said that travel gives her a greater understanding of how people view their country in relation to the world.

