Who Was Clara Bow? Silent Film Star's Family Reacts To Taylor Swift's Possible Tribute To Actress In The Tortured Poet's Department

On the 2024 Grammy's, Taylor Swift won her 13th Grammy Award in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for Midnights, and announced during her acceptance speech, that she has a brand new album coming out. While Swift’s fans were expecting her to announce her fifth re-recorded album, Reputation Taylor’s Version, the pop star shocked everyone by revealing a new project, her eleventh studio album. The last track on the album, 'Clara Bow,' has sparked particular interest, with many heading to Google to learn more about who the legendary actress was.

Clara Bow’s family is thrilled that Taylor Swift is paying homage to the late actress on the singer’s forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. The great-granddaughter of the silent film star, who rose to fame in the 1920s, told TMZ that she’s honored the actress’ legacy is being highlighted with the track Clara Bow.

Who was Clara Bow?

Born on July 29, 1905, Clara Gordon Bow was an American actress who rose to stardom during the silent film era of the 1920s and successfully transitioned to talkies in 1929. Her appearance as a plucky shopgirl in the film brought her global fame and the nickname "The It Girl". Bow came to personify the Roaring Twenties and is described as its leading sex symbol.

Bow appeared in 46 silent films and 11 talkies, including hits such as Mantrap (1926), It (1927), and Wings (1927). She was named first box-office draw in 1928 and 1929 and second box-office draw in 1927 and 1930.[4][5] Her presence in a motion picture was said to have ensured investors, by odds of almost two-to-one, a "safe return". At the apex of her stardom, she received more than 45,000 fan letters in a single month (January 1929).

Two years after marrying actor Rex Bell in 1931, Bow retired from acting and became a rancher in Nevada. Her final film, Hoop-La, was released in 1933. In September 1965, Bow died of a heart attack at the age of 60.

Clara Bow's family reacts to Taylor Swift's tribute to the late actress

Taylor Swift is paying tribute to the late Clara Bow with her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department." Bow's great-granddaughter, Brittany Grace Bell expressed her gratitude for the track being highlighted in honor of the actress's legacy.

Though Bell said Swift had not been in touch with her or her family about the song, she hoped it would focus on Bow’s talents and accolades as opposed to the media scrutiny to which she was subjected throughout her career. Bell added that she’d love to connect with the Cruel Summer singer to learn more about what exactly inspired the track.

Swift's upcoming album may be a savage nod to her most recent ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Given her penchant for dropping easter eggs or hints about her upcoming projects, Bell agrees with fans that Swift’s ensemble for the evening might’ve been an ode to Bow.

Swift oozed Old Hollywood glam in a black-and-white Schiaparelli gown with a thigh-high slit on the Grammys, which she paired with opera gloves and layered necklaces that included a Lorraine Schwartz choker fashioned from a vintage watch that was pointedly set to 12 o’clock.

Though the statement piece was an obvious reference to “Midnights,” the overall look and accompanying layered diamond necklaces strongly resembled jewelry Bow wore circa 1925.

