Who Was Daniel Selznick? All We Know About The Producer And Director As He Passes Away at 88

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Hollywood has lost yet another legend in 2024! Veteran Hollywood producer Daniel Selznick passed away on August 3. He was the youngest son of legendary film producer David O. Selznick and theatrical producer Irene Mayer Selznick. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel died of natural causes in California at the age of 88.

Daniel Selznick was married three times and left no immediate survivors, according to the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF). He also served for several years as the director of the Louis B. Mayer Foundation and had success as a theatrical producer.

Let's take a minute and explore more about the late director and producer who was showbiz royalty.

Born on May 18, 1936, in Los Angeles, Daniel Selznick went on to graduate from Harvard University. He also attended the University of Geneva and did graduate work at Brandeis University. He later entered the showbiz industry and did some fabulous work over the years.

By the time Daniel Selznick was a young teenager, his parents had divorced, and his father had remarried Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Jones.

Daniel Selznick served as a production executive at Universal Studios for four years and was also the mastermind behind the Peabody award-winning documentary The Making of a Legend: Gone with the Wind, which he produced with his older brother Jeffrey Selznick, who died in 1997.

His other notable works include the 1983 TV miniseries Blood Feud, Hoover vs. the Kennedys, the 1977 TV movie thriller Night Drive starring Valerie Harper, and the 1981 docu-drama Reagan’s Way: Pathway to the Presidency.

Furthermore, Selznick served as the longtime director of the Louis B. Mayer Foundation and a resident of the MPTF’s Country Home. Residents and staff of the Motion Picture & Television Fund will remember him for his intelligence, charm, sweetness, and generosity, noted the MPTF.

Selznick wrote a memoir, Walking With Kings, recounting his earlier years as a "young prince of Hollywood," which is set for publication next year by Alfred Knopf. The book will provide a detailed account of the producer’s memories of growing up as a young prince of Hollywood.

