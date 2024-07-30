Who Was Rapper Chino XL? All About Music Artist Amid Reports Of His Death At 50

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

The hip-hop industry woke up to shock as news of rapper Chino XL surfaced. The musician has reportedly passed away at the age of 50.

Learn who Chino XL was and about his musical career as the American rapper’s friends pay him tribute on social media.

Who was Chino XL?

Born on April 8, 1974, Chino XL’s real name was Derek Emmanuel Barbosa. The musician has released four studio albums throughout his career.

The first album that he launched was back in 1996, called Here To Save You All. He then released I Told You So in 2001, Poison Pen in 2006, and Ricanstruction: The Black Rosary in 2012.

His 2012 album won him the HHUG Album of the Year Award. Besides a great career in the rap industry, Chino XL was also an actor who has starred in various films and TV shows. He has appeared as a guest star on the Comedy Central series Reno 911 repeatedly, as well as on the acclaimed CBS series CSI: Miami.

Talking about his film career, his credits include Alex & Emma, The Beat, and more.

He first signed his music deal with Rick Rubin at the mere age of 16, with his rap duo Art of Origin. His first single, Kreep, is still known for its major airplay on MTV. This single charted on the Billboard Bubbling Under R&B Chart for a record 23 weeks.

In addition to his other musical career highlights, he formed a hip-hop supergroup called Verse 48. The members of this group were artists like Vakill, Copywrite, and Tame One, as well as Stu Bangas.

Recently, he released a 12-track album with Stu Bangas in 2023. It featured artists such as Vinnie Paz on the song Murder Rhyme Kill.

Chino XL passed away at the age of 50

As per his Wikipedia page, Chino XL reportedly passed away on July 29, 2024. As of now, his cause of death has not been unveiled; however, his friends have been seen paying him tribute on social media, as reported by Just Jared.

Meanwhile, a source has also confirmed his death to AllHipHop.com.

Taking his emotions to X (formerly Twitter), Chuck D shared that the No Slow Rollin artist was his “brother in rhyme & Art. He encouraged my graphics forward. We exchanged art books. He looked out to protect my lyric books better. He supported my events. We supported his music.”

Along with him, a few other artists also posted on social media, showing their saddened emotions.

No further information about Chino XL’s death has been reported yet.

