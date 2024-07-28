Who Was Gail Lumet Buckley? Daughter Of Actress And Singer Lena Horne Passes Away At 86

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Gail Lumet Buckley, who was the daughter of performer Lena Horne, passed away at 86. She was a well-known journalist who has contributed to multiple major publications and penning down many books. Read ahead to know more about her death and the incredible work she did.

Details about Gail Lumet Buckley’s death and life

The veteran journalist passed away on July 18, 2024. It was revealed to The New York Times by her daughter, Jenny Lumet, who is also a producer and screenwriter, that she died at her home in Santa Monica, California as a result of heart failure.

The acclaimed journalist was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 21, 1937. She was brought up in Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she earned her bachelor’s degree from Radcliffe College in Massachusetts in 1959. She decided to go on a different path than her mother, venturing into writing.

Gail worked as an intern at Marie Claire Magazine in Paris for a while. Then she was back in the United States, working as a counselor with the National Scholarship Service and Fund for Negro Students.

In 1966, she worked at Life Magazine. In her career of journalism, she has contributed her work to The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, Vogue, and The Daily News Of New York, per the outlet.

She tied the knot with Sidney Lumet, who was a director. They had two daughters Jenny and Amy Lumet. She split with the director after 14 years of marriage. Gail then married journalist Kevin Buckley, who passed away in 2021.

More about Gail Lumet Buckley’s authored books

As per the publication, the late journalist penned her first book in 1986 titled The Hones: An American Family. The book consists of findings of hundreds of artifacts in an old trunk that belonged to her relatives, which take the readers back to six generations.

She then authored The Black Calhouns: Fron Civil War To Civil Rights With One African American Family. This book chronicles the historical unfoldings and political movements that had an impact on her two sides of the family, one that dwelled during the Reconstruction and the rise of Jim Crow in Atlanta and the other that saw the Harlem Renaissance in New York City.

According to the outlet, in 2001, she published, American Patriots: The Story Of Blacks In Military From The Revolution To Desert Storm. She earned the Robert F. Kennedy Book Award for the same.

In 2023, she published Radical Society Sancitity: Race and Radical Women In The American Catholic Church, per the publication.

