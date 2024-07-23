Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Quip About Taylor Swift And Blake Lively’s Popularity: 'If You Really Want To Kinda Not Feel Great...'

In a recent interview, during the world premiere of the Deadpool & Wolverine film, both the leads of the movie, Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman, joked about the huge celebrity status Taylor Swift and Blake Lively possess when asked about the Chiefs.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s fame

On July 22, during the world premiere of their new film, both the acclaimed actors spoke to People and joked about the level of celebrity status the songstress and the Gossip Girl alum have.

While conversing with the outlet, the Logan star shared, “If you ever really want to kinda not feel great about your career, go to (an NFL) game with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively — and then you're Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and others at the game.”

The Red Notice actor agreed and said, “We're just and others.” Back on October 1, 2023, the duo, along with Lively and Swift, were spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs game to support the team and the Wildest Dream’s beau, Travis Kelce, per the publication.

When Jackman and Reynolds were asked if they would attend another game, Jackman responded that he hoped so and Reynolds said that one does not say no to that.

Ryan Reynolds opens up about his favorite song by Taylor Swift

Recently, during Jackman, Reynolds, and director Shawn Levy’s interview with Variety, Levy and Jackman were asked about Reynolds's favorite song by Taylor Swift.

The X-men star said that it was We Are Never Getting Back Together, featured in Swift's Red album. Levy guesses it was Gorgeous from the singer’s 2017 album, Reputation.

It turns out that both individuals gave wrong answers. Jackman shared that his co-star had sung it to him on the final day of the shoot, to which the IF star insisted that he had hummed it instead.

Reynolds shared that his favorite song is Betty, featured in the songstress’s Folklore album. The song consists of his and Lively’s four children’s names, Betty, James, Inze, and a daughter, whose name they have not shared publicly.

During the interview, Reynolds expressed, “In my Folkmore and Evermore era.” The pair gave birth to their fourth child in 2023.

