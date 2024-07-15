Who Was James B. Sikking? Remembering Hill Street Blues Actor And Doogie Howser M.D. Star As He Passes Away At 90

James B. Sikking, the actor best known for Hill Street Blues and Doogie Howser, M.D., has passed away. He was 90.

Sikking’s demise was confirmed in a statement issued by his publicist, Cynthia Snyder, who informed that the actor died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, July 13, of complications from dementia. She also noted in the statement that the actor was surrounded by his family in his final moments.

Amid the veteran actor’s passing, we are exploring his enduring legacy and influence below!

Who was James Sikking? The actor shared the screen with the likes of Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra

Born on March 5, 1934, in Los Angeles, Sikking was named James B. Sikking after Peter Pan author James Barrie. He attended El Segundo High School and graduated from UCLA in 1959 with a degree in theater while also serving in the military.

Most remembered for playing Lt. Howard Hunter on Hill Street Blues and Dr. David Howser on Doogie Howser, M.D., Sikking also appeared in other acclaimed shows like General Hospital, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Brooklyn South, Turnabout, The Rockford Files, and Bonanza.

On the big screen, the actor appeared with Frank Sinatra in Von Ryan’s Express in 1965 and Elvis Presley in Charro! in 1969. He also starred in films like Ordinary People, Star Trek III, Made of Honor, Fever Pitch, and more.

Making use of his theater degree, Sikking likewise appeared on stage in plays such as Exit Strategy, The Big Knife, Nobody Loves an Albatross, Put Them All Together, and more.

Personal Life and Philanthropic Endeavors

James B. Sikking is survived by his wife, Florine, an author whom he met while attending UCLA and married in 1962, and his children Emily and Andrew, and grandchildren Lola, Gemma, Hugh, and Madeline.

The departed actor was devoted to raising funds for cystic fibrosis and the Susan G. Komen Foundation, per The Hollywood Reporter. Through the SAG BookPals program, he read to public school third-grade classes for 19 years and was affectionately called Jim the Reader.