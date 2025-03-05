CBS Cancels FBI: International and Most Wanted While New Spinoff CIA is in Production; Report

The FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted have come to an end at CBS, amid the third spinoff, FBI: CIA, still being in the works. The long-running police procedural shows have been canceled by the network following the big announcement by CBS in February. The network had revealed that the title FBI will be housed through the 2026-2027 season, as planned.

Dick Wolf and The Good Wife alum Craig Turk released the first episode of the show in 2018, and the spinoff series premiered in 2019.

The showrunner had a reason to be concerned about the series late last month after the network announced the renewals of the drama shows, except for the FBI franchise and S.W.A.T. However, the latter returned to the screens after CBS faced backlash from the fans.

Currently, FBI: International is in its fourth season, while FBI: Most Wanted has its sixth season ongoing.

Additionally, the network had also released Blue Bloods, starring Tom Selleck, after the show had run for 14 years. Frustrated over the decision, the Friends actor shared, "If you were to say to the television network, 'Here's a show you can program in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,' it would be almost impossible to believe."

Meanwhile, the fans of the police drama have been shocked over the cancellation of the series, as the Tuesday slot on CBS had been pulling audience. Moreover, the crossover events between the two installments were widely viewed.

Further details on the third spinoff of the franchise will be rolled out by the makers soon.