All Hip Hop Tours Set For Summer 2024; Schedule, Dates & More
Kid Cudi had to cancel his Insano Tour this summer 2024 because of his foot injury that he sustained during his performance at the Coachella Festival this year.
Some of the biggest names in the rap world are once again set to take their shows on the road this summer 2024. These include Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Metro Boomin and Future, Killer Mike, That Mexican OT, Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown, and Childish Gambino, among others.
Fans are already gearing up to watch their favorite hip-hop artists perform live across the US and other major cities including London, Paris, and countries like Australia, France, and Germany, among several others with tickets for these upcoming shows already on sale. We have brought the detailed list with dates and venues below.
Nicki Minaj- Pink Friday 2 Tour
Minaj has been creating a lot of noise on her record-breaking Pink Friday 2 World Tour ever since the release of her platinum-selling Pink Friday 2 album in December 2023. She became the most successful tour by a female rapper in history while she performed for 37 performances across North America and Europe from March to early June. And she's not done yet. Nicki is going to take a victory lap starting in September with The Pink Friday 2 World Tour's second North American leg scheduled to begin in Philadelphia on September 4 and conclude in Queens, New York, Nicki Minaj's hometown.
- September 4 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center
- September 6 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena
- September 7 — New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden
- September 9 — Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena
- September 12 — Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center
- September 13 — Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- September 15 — Birmingham, Alabama, at Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- September 17 — Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
- September 18 — San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center
- September 21 — Los Angeles, California, at Crypto.com Arena
- September 22 — Los Angeles, California, at The Kia Forum
- September 23 — San Francisco, California, at Chase Center
- September 26 — San Diego, California, at Viejas Arena
- September 28 — Las Vegas, Nevada, at MGM Grand Garden Arena
- October 1 — Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center
- October 2 — St. Louis, Missouri, at Enterprise Center
- October 4 — Jacksonville, Florida, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- October 5 — Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena
- October 6 — Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center
- October 8 — Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena
- October 9 — Columbia, South Carolina, at Colonial Life Arena
- October 11 — Queens, New York City, New York at UBS Arena
Metro Boomin and Future - We Trust You Tour
When Future and Metro Boomin released We Don't Trust You in late March, it created quite a commotion by becoming the catalyst for one of the biggest hip-hop beef in recent times. One of Kendrick Lamar's collaborations, "Like That," was included on the album and Lamar dissed Drake and J. Cole on that song.
After releasing their two new joint albums, We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You, Future and Metro Boomin have been on a joint tour since April. This summer, the We Trust You Tour is set to run from the end of July in Kansas City through the beginning of September in Vancouver.
- July 30 – Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center
- July 31 – Saint Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center
- August 2 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum
- August 3 – Chicago, Illinois, at Lollapalooza
- August 4 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena
- August 6 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
- August 8 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena
- August 10 – Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
- August 11 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
- August 13 – Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden
- August 14 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center
- August 15 – Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center
- August 17 – Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena
- August 20 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at Smoothie King Center
- August 22 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
- August 23 – San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center
- August 24 – Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
- August 25 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center
- August 27 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena
- August 28 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Delta Center
- August 30 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena
- August 31 – Inglewood, California, at Intuit Dome
- September 3 – Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center
- September 4 – Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena
- September 6 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena
- September 7 – Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center
- September 9 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena
Megan Thee Stallion- Hot Girl Summer Tour
Hailing from Houston, rapper Megan Thee Stallion is taking the Hot Girl Summer Tour throughout the world. It is currently in progress, having made stops in towns like Minneapolis and Baltimore before moving on to New Orleans, Dallas, and Stallion's hometown of Houston in this summer. GloRilla, a rapper from Memphis, will also be accompanying her on the tour.
- June 19 — Phoenix, AZ, at Footprint Center
- June 21 — Los Angeles, CA, at Crypto.com Arena
- June 22 — Las Vegas, NV, at MGM Grand Garden Arena
- July 04 — Glasgow, UK, at OVO Hydro
- July 05 — Manchester, UK, at Co-op Live
- July 07 — Paris, FR, at Zenith
- July 10 — Amsterdam, NL, at Ziggo Dome
- July 11 — Cologne, DE, at Lanxess Arena
- July 14 — Dublin, IE, at 3Arena
- July 16 — Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena
- July 17 — London, UK, at The O2
Travis Scott - Circus Maximus World Tour
The Circus Maximus Tour is Scott’s first tour in nearly five years. In support of his fourth studio album, Utopia (2023), the American rapper and singer is now touring his fourth show, Circus Maximus. The tour which began at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina in October last year will conclude at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal in early August.
- June 28 – Arnhem, Netherlands, at GelreDome
- July 2 –Krakow, Poland, at TAURON Arena
- July 4 –Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion
- July 6 –Nice, France, at Allianz Riviera
- July 9 – Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis
- July 11 – London, UK, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- July 13 – Manchester, UK, at Co-op Live
- July 16 – Hamburg, Germany, at Barclays Arena
- July 18 –Prague, Czech Republic, at O2 Arena
- July 20 – Cologne, Germany, at RheinEnergieSTADION
- July 23 – Milan, Italy, at Ippodromo SNAI La Maura
- July 27 – Frankfurt, Germany, at Deutsche Bank Park
Other concert tours include That Mexican OT’s Live In Concert Tour which kicked off on June 12 and will run till November 10; Chris Brown’s 11:11 Tour across North America for his 11th studio album 11:11 starting June 5 and ending on August 6; Childish Gambino’s The New World Tour which will begin on August 11 in Oklahoma City and run through Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and North America ending on February 2025 in Perth, Australia; French Montana’s Gotta See It To Believe It Tour; Chief Keef’s A Lil Tour; and ken Carson’s Chaos World Tour.
