All Hip Hop Tours Set For Summer 2024; Schedule, Dates & More

Some of the biggest names in the rap world are once again set to take their shows on the road this summer 2024. These include Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Metro Boomin and Future, Killer Mike, That Mexican OT, Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown, and Childish Gambino, among others.

Fans are already gearing up to watch their favorite hip-hop artists perform live across the US and other major cities including London, Paris, and countries like Australia, France, and Germany, among several others with tickets for these upcoming shows already on sale. We have brought the detailed list with dates and venues below.

Nicki Minaj- Pink Friday 2 Tour

Minaj has been creating a lot of noise on her record-breaking Pink Friday 2 World Tour ever since the release of her platinum-selling Pink Friday 2 album in December 2023. She became the most successful tour by a female rapper in history while she performed for 37 performances across North America and Europe from March to early June. And she's not done yet. Nicki is going to take a victory lap starting in September with The Pink Friday 2 World Tour's second North American leg scheduled to begin in Philadelphia on September 4 and conclude in Queens, New York, Nicki Minaj's hometown.

September 4 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center

September 6 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena

September 7 — New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden

September 9 — Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena

September 12 — Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center

September 13 — Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

September 15 — Birmingham, Alabama, at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

September 17 — Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

September 18 — San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center

September 21 — Los Angeles, California, at Crypto.com Arena

September 22 — Los Angeles, California, at The Kia Forum

September 23 — San Francisco, California, at Chase Center

September 26 — San Diego, California, at Viejas Arena

September 28 — Las Vegas, Nevada, at MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 1 — Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center

October 2 — St. Louis, Missouri, at Enterprise Center

October 4 — Jacksonville, Florida, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum

October 5 — Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena

October 6 — Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center

October 8 — Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena

October 9 — Columbia, South Carolina, at Colonial Life Arena

October 11 — Queens, New York City, New York at UBS Arena

Metro Boomin and Future - We Trust You Tour

When Future and Metro Boomin released We Don't Trust You in late March, it created quite a commotion by becoming the catalyst for one of the biggest hip-hop beef in recent times. One of Kendrick Lamar's collaborations, "Like That," was included on the album and Lamar dissed Drake and J. Cole on that song.

After releasing their two new joint albums, We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You, Future and Metro Boomin have been on a joint tour since April. This summer, the We Trust You Tour is set to run from the end of July in Kansas City through the beginning of September in Vancouver.

July 30 – Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center

July 31 – Saint Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

August 2 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum

August 3 – Chicago, Illinois, at Lollapalooza

August 4 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

August 6 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

August 8 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

August 10 – Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

August 11 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

August 13 – Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

August 14 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center

August 15 – Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center

August 17 – Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena

August 20 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at Smoothie King Center

August 22 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

August 23 – San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center

August 24 – Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

August 25 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center

August 27 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

August 28 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Delta Center

August 30 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena

August 31 – Inglewood, California, at Intuit Dome

September 3 – Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center

September 4 – Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena

September 6 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena

September 7 – Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center

September 9 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena

Megan Thee Stallion- Hot Girl Summer Tour

Hailing from Houston, rapper Megan Thee Stallion is taking the Hot Girl Summer Tour throughout the world. It is currently in progress, having made stops in towns like Minneapolis and Baltimore before moving on to New Orleans, Dallas, and Stallion's hometown of Houston in this summer. GloRilla, a rapper from Memphis, will also be accompanying her on the tour.

June 19 — Phoenix, AZ, at Footprint Center

June 21 — Los Angeles, CA, at Crypto.com Arena

June 22 — Las Vegas, NV, at MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 04 — Glasgow, UK, at OVO Hydro

July 05 — Manchester, UK, at Co-op Live

July 07 — Paris, FR, at Zenith

July 10 — Amsterdam, NL, at Ziggo Dome

July 11 — Cologne, DE, at Lanxess Arena

July 14 — Dublin, IE, at 3Arena

July 16 — Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena

July 17 — London, UK, at The O2

Travis Scott - Circus Maximus World Tour

The Circus Maximus Tour is Scott’s first tour in nearly five years. In support of his fourth studio album, Utopia (2023), the American rapper and singer is now touring his fourth show, Circus Maximus. The tour which began at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina in October last year will conclude at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal in early August.

June 28 – Arnhem, Netherlands, at GelreDome

July 2 –Krakow, Poland, at TAURON Arena

July 4 –Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion

July 6 –Nice, France, at Allianz Riviera

July 9 – Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis

July 11 – London, UK, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 13 – Manchester, UK, at Co-op Live

July 16 – Hamburg, Germany, at Barclays Arena

July 18 –Prague, Czech Republic, at O2 Arena

July 20 – Cologne, Germany, at RheinEnergieSTADION

July 23 – Milan, Italy, at Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

July 27 – Frankfurt, Germany, at Deutsche Bank Park

Other concert tours include That Mexican OT’s Live In Concert Tour which kicked off on June 12 and will run till November 10; Chris Brown’s 11:11 Tour across North America for his 11th studio album 11:11 starting June 5 and ending on August 6; Childish Gambino’s The New World Tour which will begin on August 11 in Oklahoma City and run through Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and North America ending on February 2025 in Perth, Australia; French Montana’s Gotta See It To Believe It Tour; Chief Keef’s A Lil Tour; and ken Carson’s Chaos World Tour.

