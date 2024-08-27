Who Was Rob ‘Rabbit’ Pitts? All About Netflix’s Tex Mex Motors Star As He Dies At 45

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Rob “Rabbit” Pitts, who famously starred in Tex Mex Motirs, steaming on Netflix died on Sunday (August 25). He was just 45 years old. This tragic news was confirmed by his videographer Jeff, per Deadline.

As he passed away, he left a message that talked about his illness in a YouTube video which is titled, This Is Goodbye (RIP 7/27/79-8/25/24). In the video, it was mentioned that Pitts began feeling “off” last year after SEMA (a car show in Las Vegas) and he started to lose weight.

It was explained in the video that he started to get ready to film Tex Mex Motors’ season 2 for Netflix and desired to be ready for the camera, so he did not “mind that so much.”

The motors expert mentioned that while filming the Netflix show, he began to lose his “appetite” and “had more and more acid reflux-like symptoms.” It was multiple times that he sought help by going to the urgent care but didn't get to the “root of the problem.”

Jaime, who was Pitt's castmate took him to the ER thinking he was suffering from something related to his gallbladder. During this time it was found out in March that he had stomach cancer.

Pitts stated to get treatment at home and explained that that was “rough.” It was stated, “More bad days than good, but hanging in there. I have a lot to live for and life has been going my way. Don’t be sad for me… I accomplished my dream of buying my own store, finishing Season 2 of (Tex Mex Motors) and marrying the love of my life.”

For the unversed, the aforementioned motor show premiered in June 2023 on Netflix. Its premise is based around Pitts and Marcos “Scooter” Carrera, who looked for vintage vehicles in Mexico and restored those in their shop situated in El Paso, Texas.

Carrera took to his Instagram to pay tribute to Pitts. He shared two posts. In one post he shared two candid pictures of himself and Pitts.

The second post contained two pictures as well where both of them stood beside one another and posed as they leaned on what appeared to be a vehicle. He captions this post with, “It’s with a heavy heart that I write about the passing of my cast member & friend ROB ‘RABBIT’ PITTS. Rest In Peace Brother, I’m going to really miss you!!!”

According to People Magazine's article, he is survived by Randi Foraker and Kim Pitts, his spouse, and his mother.

