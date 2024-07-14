'My Heart Is Broken': Ricki Lake, Gloria Gaynor, Pauly Shore And More Stars Pay Tribute To Richard Simmons Amid His Death At 76

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Famous fitness coach Richard Simmons passed away on Saturday in his home. Many fans were shocked to hear about his sudden death. It wasn't just his fans but many celebrities as well who were shocked about his passing. Notable figures including Ricki Lake, Gloria Gaynor, and many more took to social media to share tribute to the acclaimed fitness coach.

Read ahead to know what these celebrities had shared about Simmons in their remembrance posts on social media.

Celebrities remember Richard Simmons

Hairspay’s Ricki Lake posted a photo with Simmons and Maria Menounos on X and wrote, “My heart is broken with the loss of this super special human. May he RIP. #richardsimmons. I loved him so so much." She also posted about his passing on her Instagram handle. Check out the post below.

Gloria Gaynor wrote a heartfelt message on her social media, remembering Simmons. She wrote, "Thinking of the family and loved ones of Richard Simmons @TheWeightSaint … he brought so much joy, happiness and life changing moments to so many through his unstoppable drive to make a positive difference in people’s lives.” The former booker for the Late Show with David Letterman, Darren Dementerio posted this:

When I worked at Letterman I always looked forward to when Richard Simmons would come on. Always a great guest but more than that always what you saw was what you got. A sweet, positive, kind man. This picture will always make me laugh. Thanks Richard, Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/PKQmgC50aY — Darren Demeterio (@DarrenDemeterio) July 13, 2024

Thinking of the family and loved ones of Richard Simmons @TheWeightSaint … he brought so much joy, happiness and life changing moments to so many through his unstoppable drive to make a positive difference in people’s lives. 🕊️❤️🫶🏾 #RichardSimmons pic.twitter.com/UAmdK6Eg2q — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) July 14, 2024

Comedian and actor, Pauly Shore also tweeted about The Richard Simmons Show star’s death. Check out his post below.

Advertisement

I just got word like everyone else that the beautiful Richard Simmons has passed. I hope you’re at peace and twinkling up in the heavens. Please give my mother Mitzi and my father Sammy a big hug and a kiss for me. You’re one of a kind, Richard. An amazing life. An amazing story.… pic.twitter.com/gM1650BWnK — Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) July 13, 2024

Veteran talk show host, Sally Jessy Raphael wrote, “I am completely devastated at the loss of @theweightsaint … we’ve done so many shows together, shared so many laughs & hugs, and I considered him a dear friend who changed so many lives over the years #richardsimmons #weightsaint #riprichardsimmons.” Actor Emerson Collins also shared a port remembering Sweatin’ To The Oldies star.

Saddened to hear of Richard Simmons’ passing, a man whose joy in what he did made it accessible to so many.



Years ago I asked him for a photo after we performed on a benefit. It came out so hilariously bad with the green room wall, I cut it out and made a nonsense story with it. pic.twitter.com/qWBHUsNSfT — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) July 13, 2024

I am completely devastated at the loss of @theweightsaint … we’ve done so many shows together, shared so many laughs & hugs, and I considered him a dear friend who changed so many lives over the years ❤️ #richardsimmons #weightsaint #riprichardsimmons pic.twitter.com/saEak02oB6 — Sally Jessy Raphael (@SJRaphael) July 13, 2024

Along with these celebrities, many fans also offered their condolences for the Simmons. It does not come as a surprise that many prominent figures are posting about Simmons' death on their social media as he had created a legacy with his iconic career.

It is also to be noted that Simmons was just more than being a celebrated fitness coach. He also showed off his acting talent in onscreen projects like King Creole, Hercules: Zero To Hero, and Fish Hooks.

Lenny Simmons talks about his brother Richard’s death

Advertisement

Richard Simmons' brother, Lenny Simmons spoke to People after his passing. Lenny said that he does not want people to be sad about Richard’s passing but wants them to remember him for the true joy and love he brought to people’s lives.

Lenny felt that his brother truly cared about people. Richard offered help throughout his career to thousands of people via writing or emailing them. He said again to not be sad and celebrate Richard’s life.

Lenny also spoke about his professional life as the acclaimed fitness coach was planning to venture ahead with a few projects. He further said that they were in shock and asked to respect their family at this tough time.

ALSO READ: Richard Simmons Death: A Look At Fitness Guru's Final Social Media Messages Amid His Passing At 76