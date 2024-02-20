Who Was Robin Windsor? Everything About Strictly Come Dancing Professional As He Passes Away At 44

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The world of dance has been saddened by the tragic passing of former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Robin Windsor, at the age of 44. Known for his remarkable talent and infectious energy, Windsor's journey in the realm of dance left an indelible mark on both the stage and the hearts of those who knew him.

Everything to know about dance icon Robin Windsor

Born on 15 September 1979, Robin Windsor's career as a professional dancer spanned over two decades, with his notable appearance on the BBC competition, Strictly Come Dancing, capturing the hearts of viewers around the globe. Joining the show in 2010, Windsor participated in four series until 2013, showcasing his exceptional dance skills alongside celebrity partners like Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley, and Deborah Meaden.

His highest placement came in 2012 when he and actor Lisa Riley finished fifth, earning accolades for their memorable performances. Beyond Strictly Come Dancing, Windsor's contributions to the world of dance extended far and wide. He performed in numerous Strictly Christmas specials alongside DJ Sara Cox, Alison Hammond from This Morning, and journalist Susanna Reid, further solidifying his status as a beloved figure in the dance community.

Aside from his television appearances, Windsor was a pivotal member of Burn the Floor, a renowned ballroom-based show. As one of its founding members, he danced with the company for 20 years, gracing stages from Broadway to the West End with his unparalleled talent and vibrant personality.

The tragic passing of Robin Windsor

News of Robin Windsor's untimely passing was first announced by Burn the Floor, the dance company he co-founded, describing his death as "tragic." In a heartfelt statement, the company expressed the profound impact Windsor had on their journey, highlighting his talent, energy, and unwavering dedication to his craft.

“The Burn the Floor family has lost one of its founding members, Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor – who has tragically passed away. A BTF journeyman, he danced with us for 20 years – including Broadway, the West End and all our crazy adventures around the world. His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever,” the statement read.

Sisco Entertainment, which represented Windsor in various theatrical endeavors, also paid tribute to the late dancer, emphasizing his ability to captivate audiences with every step and his infectious spirit that illuminated every rehearsal and performance. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our beloved friend, Robin Windsor,” the statement shared.

“His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step. Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin’s vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth. His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless. His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Robin, you will be deeply missed,” Sisco shared on X.

As Robin Windsor's cause of death remains unknown, his passing has left a void in the dance world, but his legacy as a passionate and gifted performer will continue to inspire generations of dancers to come. As tributes pour in from friends, colleagues, and fans alike, one thing remains clear: Robin Windsor will be dearly missed but forever remembered for his talent and dance performance.

