Steve Lawrence, a celebrated easy-listening crooner, passed away on March 7, 2024, at the age of 88 in Los Angeles. His death was attributed to complications from Alzheimer's disease, which had forced him to retire from touring in 2019 after a remarkable career spanning over six decades.

Who was Steve Lawrence's wife Eydie Lawrence?

Eydie Gormé, born Edith Gormezano on August 16, 1928, was a talented singer known for her success on both the pop and Latin pop music charts. She achieved fame as a solo artist and as part of the musical duo "Steve and Eydie" alongside her husband, Steve Lawrence. Together, they recorded numerous albums and appeared on television, captivating audiences with their harmonious performances.

Before his passing, Lawrence had endured the loss of his wife, Eydie Gormé, in 2013. Together, they formed an iconic musical duo, captivating audiences with their performances on stage and television during the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. Despite Gormé's death, Lawrence continued to tour alongside her until 2009.

Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé's love story began in 1953 when they met while performing on the TV show The Tonight Show. They were both talented singers, and their mutual passion for music brought them together. As they performed together, their chemistry on stage was undeniable, and they soon fell in love. In 1957, Steve and Eydie tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at the El Rancho Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1957.

In 2014, when Steve Lawrence was 78 years old, he released a special Valentine's Album dedicated to his late wife, Eydie Gormé. The album, titled When You Come Back to Me Again, was a way for Lawrence to honor the memory of Eydie, who had passed away in 2013. With 10 heartfelt songs, the album became a touching tribute to their decades-long musical partnership. Each song expressed Lawrence's feelings of love, loss, and remembrance.

Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé's children

Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé had two sons together. Their first son, David Nessim Lawrence, was born in 1960. David is an accomplished composer and has won awards from ASCAP, a prestigious music organization. He is well-known for composing the score for the popular movie High School Musical.

Steve and Eydie's second son, Michael Robert Lawrence, was born in 1962. Tragically, Michael passed away unexpectedly in 1986 at the young age of 23. He died from ventricular fibrillation, which was caused by an undiagnosed heart condition. Despite being previously diagnosed with slight arrhythmia, Michael appeared healthy, and his sudden death was a devastating loss for the family.

In June 2019, Lawrence revealed that he was in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, announcing that he was undergoing treatment to slow its progression. However, despite his efforts, the disease ultimately claimed his life.

Following his diagnosis, Lawrence withdrew from the spotlight, focusing on his health and spending time with loved ones. His passing marked the end of an era in the music industry, leaving behind a legacy of timeless songs and unforgettable performances.

