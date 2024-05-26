Who Were The Sherman Brothers? All About Songwriting Duo Amid Richard M. Sherman’s Death At 95

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Composer Richard M. Sherman, who wrote songs for Disney film classics such as Mary Poppins, has died at age 95 in Beverly Hills. Sherman and his late brother Robert, were partners who won two Oscars in 1965 for their work on Mary Poppins. Other notable works by the duo include the Jungle Book's Trust in Me and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang's Truly Scrumptious.

Sherman's death was announced in a statement, which said Sherman passed away due to an age-related illness at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was one of the key members of Walt Disney’s inner circle of creative minds. The late composer and lyricist won nine Academy Award nominations, including two Oscars, for his work on the 1964 classic Mary Poppins, among other recognitions. Let's take a moment to explore more about these two brothers, who have contributed largely to cinema.

More about Sherman Brothers

Richard Sherman was born in New York City on June 12, 1928. He, along with his brother, followed in their Tin Pan Alley songwriter father's, Al Sherman's, legacy, The Sherman family relocated to Beverly Hills in 1937, after years of cross-country moves. Richard attended Beverly Hills High School before he majored in music at Bard College. Drafted into the United States Army, he served as conductor for the Army Band and Glee Club from 1953 to 1955.

Their big break came after almost seven years of struggle when Mouseketeer (and fellow future Disney Legend) Annette Funicello recorded their song Tall Paul. That tune peaked at No. 7 on the charts, selling more than 700,000 singles, after which Walt Disney hired them as staff songwriters for The Walt Disney Studios.

The brothers were the first Americans ever to win 1st Prize at the Moscow Film Festival

The Sherman brothers made history in 1973 by becoming the only Americans ever to win 1st Prize at the Moscow Film Festival. This festival happens to be like the Oscars in Russia. That's not all; the brothers were inducted as Disney Legends in 1990.

In 2005, Richard and Robert were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and three years later, the brothers were awarded the National Medal of the Arts, When we discuss the two brothers, we are referring to their significant contributions to musicals, scripts, tunes, and more.

In 2023, Walt Disney Animation Studios revisited its 100-year history with the short film Once Upon a Studio. Richard returned to Walt’s office—the same place where he and Robert would often perform Feed the Birds for Walt on Friday afternoon—to play piano in a key sequence.

A private funeral is scheduled to take place Friday, May 31, at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles.

