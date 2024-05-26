Cannes Film Festival 2024: Security Guard Involved In Kelly Rowland Red Carpet Incident Has New Altercation With Massiel Taveras

Following the viral footage of Kelly Rowland speaking sternly to a security guard on the Marcello Mio premiere red carpet, which made headlines, it now appears that the same security guard involved in the incident is back in the news. The footage showed the female security guard trying to move Dominican actress Massiel Taveras along the Palais des Festivals staircase, which led to Taveras pushing the guard.

A video posted on X ( formerly Twitter) witnessed Taveras going up the stairs of the carpet in a white gown that featured a long train. Security could be seen asking the actress to move along the carpet after she unfolded the train of her dress. The actress could then be seen exchanging words with the security guard as the guard kept her arm up, trying to corral her up the stairs, and then Traveras could be seen pushing the arm away after an exchange of words.

More details about the incident at Cannes Film Festival 2024

"The woman knows what happened. I know what happened," she told the outlet. "I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it."

"And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off," she added. "I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground," she said in the statement.

Did something similar happen to Kelly Rowland at the Cannes Festival 2024?

Yes. Just like Dominican actress Massiel Taveras, another video showcased the security guard holding an arm out to keep Rowland moving, while the star could be seen heatedly speaking to her and pointing a finger at her at one point. Several other attendees accompanying the singer seemed to interfere, but the guard just continued moving them along the carpet.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival began on May 14 and several stars including Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky and others attended the festival.

