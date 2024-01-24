Barbie's America Ferrera 'Honored' To Score First Oscar Nomination But 'Disappointed' For Margot Robbie And Greta Gerwig

On Tuesday morning 23 January, when the Oscar nominations were announced, the Barbie star America Ferrera was snuggled in bed alone and watching on her phone as her husband Ryan Piers Williams drove their kids to school.

“There was a moment where I wasn’t sure if I had made it up,” Ferrera told Variety. “And then my phone started blowing up so I figured that I must have heard it right.”

America Ferrera says she's honored to score first Oscar Nomination

America Ferrera is in shock as she gets her first Academy Award nomination for playing Gloria in the $1.4 billion blockbuster Barbie. “I still haven’t really been able to get in my feelings because I’m still on like the top layer of ‘I can’t even believe that this is real,'” Ferrera explains to Variety.

Her publicist got to her first, and then her husband Ryan Piers Williams called. “He was screaming and emotional. And I just heard my kids in the back, like so confused. ‘What are you screaming about?'” Ferrera said. She next heard from her The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel.

“They FaceTimed me as a group right away,” Ferrera continued. “It was hilarious and funny and emotional and it’s wonderful to be celebrated and held up by my sisters. These women who I’ve had the honor of growing up with in this industry and being loved and cheered on and supported by them. Which we all do for each other. They’re amazing, and such a gift in my life.”

“It’s an overwhelming amount of love and support and congratulations to me,” Ferrera added. “I feel it so deeply and am so grateful for their love and support and in this moment. It’s been a long ‘Barbie’ journey — I mean longer even for Greta and Margot and Noah, it’s been years and years and years — everyone’s really excited that we get to celebrate and to end this journey at the biggest party of the year.”

Barbie received nominations for Best Picture, Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Production Design, and Original Songs. However, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were missing from the nominations.

America Ferrera is disappointed for Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig would have received her second Oscar nomination for directing Barbie, following her first bid for 2017's Lady Bird. She has been a leading contender for a nomination after winning the Critics Choice, Golden Globes, and Directors Guild of America Awards. This year's directing nominees include Justine Triet, Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Jonathan Glazer.

“I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated,” America Ferrera said. “Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

As for Margot Robbie, who earned a best picture nomination for producing Barbie, but was snubbed for what would’ve been her third acting nod. “What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable,” Ferrera stated. “One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did. She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master.”

On a more encouraging note, Barbie did make history as one of three films directed by women to earn a Best Picture nod. “It’s as it should be,” Ferrera said. “Women filmmakers telling all different kinds of stories that resonate in different ways in the culture is the goal. I would love to see even more female-directed movies on the list and to see more female directors acknowledged for making the best cinema of the year.”

