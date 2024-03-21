Why Are Glimpses From Drew Barrymore's New York House Going Viral Online? Find Out Here

Drew Barrymore is as relatable as ever!

The talk show host flaunts her low-key house, which is far from a celebrity's house. The netizens admire her for keeping it real on the gram! She is known for her roles in Charlie's Angels, Scream, 50 First Dates, and many more. In 2020, the actress started her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, and has been running it since then.

Which Barrymore’s video is going viral?

The Charlie’s Angels actress made a new video on TikTok with a voice-over that goes, “I like staying in. I know everyone thinks its boring. It’s the least boring thing. I love it!”

Along with the voiceover, the video shows Barrymore dressed in comfy clothes—an oversized T-shirt and sweatpants and doing household chores. In the video, she makes herself eggs, dresses up in her closet, and fills a glass with water as she turns the nozzle from her feet. Now, those are the perks of staying in.

Fans' reactions to the video

Watching an iconic actress and famous talk show host barely having space in her closet was not expected by fans! In today’s time when show-off is everywhere, fans praise Barrymore for living a “norlmal” and “simple” life.

People had adorable comments for the 49-year-old actress. One said, “You gives off the vibes of you bought your first apartment and you are still there. So wholesome and cuteeeee.”

I just love how simple but sophisticated you live,” added another fan. “I love that (sic) fact that she lives in a regular apartment doing normal things and just living her best life,” a third user commented on TikTok. “I love how normal you are,” said another.

Drew Barrymore showed her washroom

Earlier this week, the actress and host showed her clean, beautiful washroom decor. It was filled with dazzling photo frames and a sweet note with the word mom with a heart. She also showed the skincare products from Dwayne Johnson's brand that she uses to enhance her tattoos.

Barrymore has often flaunted her no-makeup looks and casual wear on social media. She has also been very real on the platform, posting videos from her home. Clearly, she loves to stay in, and the fans love it more!