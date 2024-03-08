Why Being A Stepmom Has Been The Biggest Learning Experience For Gwyneth Paltrow? Deets Here

TW: The article has mentions of murder.

On Wednesday, 6th March Gwyneth Paltrow and the former US Ambassador to the Bahamas, Nicole Avant, talked about being stepmothers at the Visionary Women's International Women’s Day Summit which took place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Paltrow and Avant have been friends for a long time and that is why their conversation about this sensitive topic was so candid and open.

What did Paltrow say about her relationship with her stepkids?

Paltrow asked Avant about how she handles being “stepmother to two amazing human beings, Tony and Sarah.” And before she could respond, the actress asked the audience members whether there were any stepmothers present amongst them.

“Yeah, it's a bitch, right, guys? No, I actually, I really like to talk about this because it's one of my biggest learnings as a human being. And my area of growth personally came from the initial difficult relationship I had with my step kids and now they're like my kids,” Paltrow opened up about her own journey with her stepkids after a brief pause. The actress has two step-children with Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018, as well as two kids of her own with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

Paltrow did admit that even though she loves being a stepmother and she loves her stepkids, the path to establish a good relationship with them was not at all easy. “It's almost like you have to embody the spirit of the sun and just give and not expect anything back. I just learned to try to just keep shining like the sun and never keeping score,” the actress said about her journey about becoming a good stepmother.

Avant also opened up about her journey as a stepmom

Nicole Avant married Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos when his kids from his previous relationship, Sarah and Tony were already 14 and 12 years old, and Avant admitted that it was “extremely difficult” for her to build a good relationship with them.

She said, “It was constantly me having to find and own my identity over and over and over again. I kept feeling that my identity was being challenged every single day and I wasn't trying to be their mom, but all of a sudden I was the girlfriend that they loved and they wanted their father to marry.” Nicole also recalled calling her late mother Jacqueline Avant for advice sometimes.

Jacqueline, who was shot and killed during a robbery in her home in Beverly Hills back in 2021, was always ready to help out her daughter. “I remember calling my mom and she said, ‘The only advice I can give you is you better reclaim your power and you better reclaim the energy of your home. Because if you do not control the energy of your home, someone else is going to. And they are young and they do not know how to run a home and it's your home and you have to set boundaries,’” Nicole opened up about the advice that her mother gave. And even though it was hard at first to set boundaries and still continue a good relationship with the children, she assured everyone that she was now closer to them than ever.

