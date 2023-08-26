Ariana Grande pays tribute to late ex Mac Miller and their first collab The Way in new video; See inside

Ariana Grande released a deluxe edition of her debut album Yours Truly to celebrate its 10th anniversary, and within this special release is a significant tribute to her late ex-partner, Mac Miller. The tribute comes in the form of a visualizer for The Way, their very first collaboration, which holds a deep place in Grande's heart.

The Way's impact on Ariana Grande's career

The Way marked a turning point in Ariana Grande's career back in 2013, being her first major collaboration with the rapper Mac Miller. The original music video of the song showcased their on-screen chemistry and laid the foundation for their relationship. After their musical partnership, Grande and Miller's romantic relationship blossomed in 2016 and lasted for two years. Tragically, Miller's life was cut short due to an accidental overdose in September 2018, leaving a profound impact on Grande.

A visual tribute to Mac Miller

The visualizer for the new Live from London version of The Way on the deluxe album is where Grande's subtle tribute shines. The video prominently features the words Feat. Mac Miller against a backdrop of darkness, creating a poignant moment that honors the artist's memory. Ariana Grande's live performance of The Way on the deluxe album takes a significant turn during Mac Miller's rap verse. The familiar bubbly instrumental gives way to an orchestral string section, infusing the track with emotional depth.

Enduring impact of Mac Miller

Earlier this year, when The Way celebrated its 10th anniversary, Ariana Grande took to social media to honor Mac Miller. Responding to a fan's post with a clip from the music video, she simply wrote, I love you, encapsulating her enduring feelings for her late collaborator and partner. Their artistic partnership extended beyond The Way, encompassing collaborations like Miller's My Favorite Part and a remix of Grande's Into You, both released in 2016. In a 2020 interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Ariana Grande spoke about Mac Miller's unrelenting passion for music. She described his unwavering dedication and how he poured every second of his life into his art, leaving a lasting legacy. As Ariana Grande's deluxe edition of Yours Truly brings The Way back into focus, her subtle tribute to Mac Miller in the visualizer highlights the enduring impact of their creative and personal connection.

