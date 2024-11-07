Did Ariana Grande Use Her Full Name In Wicked Credits? Find Out As Actress Reveals Reason Behind It

Ariana Grande has used her full name in the movie credits for her upcoming film Wicked. During her conversation with the podcast host on The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, the actress-singer mentioned that she has used Ariana Grande-Butera for the movie, as the whole filming process felt like a homecoming experience to her. She also revealed that using her complete name also marked a tribute to her inner child.

Grande is set to play the role of Glinda in the film, alongside Cynthia Erivo. The fantasy film will revolve around a unique bond of friendship between Erivo’s character of Elphaba and Grande’s role of Glinda.

Further in her talks on the podcast episode, the Swindler actress mentioned, “I just feel like this experience was such a homecoming for me. I feel like I came home to myself in a lot of ways, through what I learned from Glinda, from Elphaba.”

She went on to reveal, “That was my name when I went to see the show when I was 10 years old, and it felt like a really lovely way of honoring that. It felt really full circle, and it just felt like something I wanted to do.”

Meanwhile, Grande went on to explain how important Wicked has been for her. In a 2015 interview with a media portal, the actress-singer claimed that show would want to play the role of Glinda in her career.

With the role falling right into her hands, the young singer revealed that it served as a good opportunity for her, as the fans would also look forward to her career in films and not just music.

During her appearance on the Sentimental Men podcast, the actress went on to state, “I felt a little bit of the initial nervousness or the sort of preconceived notions about what I might be able to deliver or not deliver, or why I would be wrong or whatever.”

Apart from Grande ans Erivo, the film will also cast Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, and Jeff Glodblum, among others. The movie is directed by Jon M. Chu and is scheduled to hit theaters on November 22.

