'A Beautiful, Emotional Journey': Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Share Insight on Their ‘Wicked’ Set Bond

One of the most cherished and enduring musicals, Wicked is making its way to the big screen this holiday season as a spectacular cinematic event. Directed by the acclaimed JON M. CHU (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked tells the untold story of the witches of Oz. It features Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-winning powerhouse and Oscar nominee Cyntia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood due to her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power. Joining her is Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a privileged and ambitious young woman who has yet to find her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Elphaba Thropp, essayed by Cynthia Erivo, is the eldest daughter of Governor Thropp (Andy Nyman) of Munchkinland, was born with iridescent green skin and mysterious abilities that she cannot control, casting her apart from just about everyone besides her younger sister, Nessarose, and her beloved nanny Dulcibear. It’s a role that requires emotional gravity - an ability to communicate the weight and the pain Elphaba has been forced to carry throughout her young life. The only person in Oz with green skin, Elphaba is a racial minority and it has made her an outcast and hardened her defenses. But that tough exterior hides a full and compassionate heart.

Advertisement

Talking about working with Erivo and going through this Wicked journey together, co-star Ariana Grande says, “I can’t even fathom going through this experience without Cynthia. It’s such a privilege to share that safety and love with someone you’re constantly working with on screen. It could have easily been a nerve-wracking environment, but everyone made it feel incredibly secure. There wasn’t a day when either of us couldn’t reach the emotional depths required. Looking back, it’s amazing how smoothly everything fell into place, and how effortlessly it flowed from us. It was a beautiful, emotional journey. At the end of intense days, Cynthia and I would jokingly call ourselves ‘husks,’ feeling like we had poured everything into our performances. Having her by my side during and after, exchanging texts praising each other’s work, was the most precious part of it all.”

The Broadway stage musical is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, the Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone, and will be released in India by Universal Pictures(distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) on November 22, 2024 in English.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: US Election 2024: Donald Trump Declares Victory Amid Tight Race; Kamala Harris Awaits Final Count