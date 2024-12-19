‘Everybody's Playing A Game’: Jennifer Tilly Compares Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills To THIS Game

Jennifer Tilly might be a newly minted personality on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she has understood the show enough to compare it to the game of Poker. The Oscar nominee revealed that her role on the reality show was more challenging than she had anticipated. However, her years spent as a professional poker player came in handy while dealing with the show.

“I like to play with the best in the world. I like the challenge. It ups my game,” Tilly told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everybody’s playing a game. It’s like, who’s playing it the best? That’s that one who’s going to come out on top,” she told the outlet. But the only difference here is that the housewives play games with relationships.

Tilly revealed that the contestants barely sit together at a table and start shouting at each other. "And I’m just ducking and dodging and trying to avoid the shrapnel,” she said. Tilly also shared her take on the contestants saying she likes everyone but can’t call herself a loyal and faithful friend. “I don’t know if I’ll ever get close to those girls that are just, mortal, mortal enemies,” she added.

Apart from her poker skills, her prior onscreen experience was also useful for being on the reality show. "It’s really easy when you go on a talk show to be funny and delightful for seven minutes,” she said. However, when it comes to filming 17 hours a day, Tilly admitted that “it starts to creep through.”

Advertisement

Tilly previously made a cameo on the show but this season marked her entry as the official contestant. Ahead of the premiere, the actress admitted that she had been a “superfan” of the show and compared joining the cast to landing a role with Martin Scorsese.

“I was so excited about her being on the show because I’ve been obsessed with The Housewives ever since the very beginning. I was a Housewives superfan,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.