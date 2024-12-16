Elton John Reveals What He Wants Written on His Gravestone: 'All I Want It to Say Is...'

Death is inevitable, and Sir Elton John realizes it. Hence, the legendary British singer and pianist is sharing the messages he wants written on his gravestone following his demise.

The music icon, 77, recently opened up about wanting to be remembered, above all, for his role as a father. Elton, who shares children Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, with his film producer husband David Furnish, 62, made the emotional confession during his TIME Magazine honors on Wednesday.

“On my gravestone, all I want it to say is, ‘He was a great dad,’” he told People magazine at the event in New York City.

Elton echoed similar sentiments in an appearance on Good Morning America while speaking with Robin Roberts the same day.

“My legacy is that I was a great husband and an even better father,” the revered musician said, adding, “The most important thing in my life is making sure my children are happy, that they have a wonderful life, and that I was good to them. That’s all that counts.” During the conversation, Elton admitted that while his career has been “groundbreaking,” it ranks second among his life accomplishments.

Elton’s latest confession comes after he left his husband, David, emotional in his new documentary, as he expressed he likely won’t live to see their young sons marry.

In a scene from the Disney+ film Elton John: Never Too Late, reported by Radio Times, Elton is shown touring the US away from his family, sharing plans to step back from the road to spend more time with them.

Emotional David, who married the Rocket Man singer in 2014, admits later in the feature that Elton’s confession deeply affected him because, in his mind, he believes he will live forever, despite knowing what the future holds.

Elton recently shared that he has been left partially blind after suffering an eye infection over the summer. He credited his husband for taking care of him since his eyesight faltered.

In a recent conversation with ABC News about his new documentary, the singer noted uncertainty about recording new music, stating he is currently dedicating all his energy to his health.

