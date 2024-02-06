Who Is Lisa Ann? Everything To Know About Ex-Adult Film Star Detained By NYPD At Matt Rife’s Comedy Show

Lisa Ann Corpora, known as Lisa Ann, is a retired American pornographic film actress, radio personality, director, and talent agent. Born on May 9, 1972, she gained fame for parodies of Sarah Palin and is a member of AVN, XRCO, and Urban X Halls of Fame. Lisa Ann briefly quit the industry in 1997 due to an AIDS scare but resumed in 2006. Her directorial film "MILF Revolution" won the 2014 AVN Award. After retiring in 2014, she made a comeback in 2018. Before her adult career, she was the "Snapple Girl" on The Howard Stern Show, played Palin in Eminem's music video, voiced a character in Grand Theft Auto V, and hosted a Sirius XM show in 2013.

In an unexpected turn of events at Matt Rife's recent comedy show, adult film star Lisa Ann was detained by the NYPD, stirring up a whirlwind of chaos. The incident, involving handcuffs and allegations of disruptive behavior, took place at Radio City Music Hall, adding another layer to Rife's recent string of scandals.

Lisa Ann's arrest at Matt Rife's comedy show

Lisa Ann's presence at Matt Rife's comedy show took a dramatic turn when she was arrested and escorted out by the NYPD. Allegations of disruptive actions, including recording the show against the rules, led to her removal. Ann took to social media to share her side of the story, asserting innocence and revealing the humiliating experience of being handcuffed.

The nuisance at the comedy show

Sources from Rife's show revealed Lisa Ann's alleged disruptive behavior, citing her use of a phone to record the performance. Despite warnings, she refused to stop, prompting the NYPD to intervene and ask her to leave. Footage captured her resistance and subsequent removal from the hall, highlighting the chaos that unfolded during the comedy show.

NYPD's perspective on Lisa Ann's detainment

NYPD officials claim they received reports of disorderly behavior and perceived Lisa Ann's actions as potentially linked to a psychiatric episode. The decision to handcuff her was influenced by her alleged erratic behavior, along with staff observations of possible alcohol consumption. Lisa Ann's version of events contrasts with the police account, raising questions about the appropriateness of the response.

Lisa Ann's detention at Matt Rife's comedy show adds another layer to the controversies surrounding the comedian. As social media buzzes with differing accounts of the incident, the aftermath leaves Lisa Ann and Rife's comedy career under scrutiny.

