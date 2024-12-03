Why Did Joe Alwyn Call Himself And Amelia Dimoldenberg 'Kindred Spirits'? Check Out Their Flirty Red Carpet Interaction

Joe Alwyn and Amelia Dimoldenberg had a healthy flirty interaction at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. On November 27, British GQ’s official Instagram posted the Kinds of Kindness actor’s conversation with the Chicken Shop Date host when she hosted the London event's red carpet on Tuesday, November 19.

The now-viral clip started with Dimoldenberg greeting the British actor as he approached her for the interview. The duo bonded over their favorite piece of furniture in London when the host asked about his favorite city. "Maybe the Barbican. What about you?" Alwyn said, referencing London's Barbican Centre for Performing Arts.

"Classic. I was going to say the Barbican too. God, we're so similar," Dimoldenberg said to which Alwyn quipped saying, "Kindred spirits." The former is famous for doing flirty interviews with celebrities for her YouTube series titled Chicken Shop Date.

Alwyn who famously split from Taylor Swift in early 2023 after dating for six years was asked about his preference of being a party person or party pooper. "Well, you hope a party person. Depends on the party," the actor admitted. He asked whether any of the celeb interviewees said they were a party pooper and Dimolderdenberg denied it.

"It's a long night, though," Alwyn remarked. "It's a long line and we hope, we pray, that someone is a party pooper. You need a balance in life, don't you?" she joked and Alwyn agreed with her and flirtily repeated her words. This wasn’t the first time for Dimondenberg to have an impeccable chemistry.

Her previous interactions with Andrew Garfield have been circulating the internet for a while and fans have been going gaga over the banter and chemistry. The We Live In Time actor’s appearance in Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop interview went viral and even left viewers wondering whether there was actually something going on between the duo.