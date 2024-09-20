Why Did Kill Bill Star Michael Madsen File For Divorce From Wife DeAnna After 28 Years Together? Here's All We Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide and alcoholism.

Michael Madsen, the famed Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs actor, has initiated divorce proceedings against his wife of 28 years DeAnna Madsen on grounds of irreconcilable differences. Madsen mentioned that the process of separation had started just after their son Hudson’s suicide in January 2022, a tragedy that he attributes to his estranged wife.

As per the court filing reported by Page Six, Madsen blamed DeAnna for participating in their 26-year-old son’s suicide owing to the ‘abuse’ and ‘alcohol dependency’ that she was suffering from. He reiterated that the toxic and codependent relationship that Madsen and DeAnna shared only aggravated her already existing issues.

In Madsen’s case, the reason for his wrongful arrest was the relationship with DeAnna, which led to bias against him from law enforcement officials. Deanna called the police, claiming Madsen shoved her during one of their arguments. He posted a 20,000 USD bail but later, the filing of charges against Madsen was dismissed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney citing lack of merit.

Besides filing a divorce petition, Madsen is also seeking a domestic violence restraining order against DeAnna. He stressed that the event changed everything in the sense that it was the moment he was placed in handcuffs, which for him was the last straw in their marriage.

DeAnna denied that they had been apart, retorting to Michael’s allegations that the marital couple was still together at their Malibu house. As for Madsen, she was sorry for him, explaining that she and the kids were helping him through his issues and wanted some time to themselves as well.

Madsen and DeAnna have three boys: Calvin 27, Luke 18, and the late Hudson. Madsen also has two older children; Christian, 34, and Max 30 from his first marriage. Hudson who was in the U.S. Army as a sergeant ended up taking his life while based in Hawaii in the year 2022.

Michael Madsen said that he had been baffled at his son’s demise. He told the Los Angeles Times, “I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy.” He added that his son didn’t have any sign of depression during their meeting, which was frustrating for him to come to terms with the unfortunate event.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

