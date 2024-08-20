TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to domestic abuse.

Legendary actor Michael Madsen, who starred in Quentin Tarantino movies like "Kill Bill: Volume 1, Kill Bill: Volume 2, and Reservoir Dogs, was taken into custody in Malibu on domestic violence charges after he and his wife, DeAnna Madsen, allegedly got into a fight.

Michael Soren Madsen, 66, was booked into the Malibu/Lost Hills Station at 1:40 a.m. by the Los Angeles Sheriff Department, according to a booking report dated August 18. He had been arrested 25 minutes earlier for a domestic assault misdemeanor.

In a separate statement, a spokeswoman for the Malibu/Lost Hills Station informed The Hollywood Reporter that deputies came to 31600 Broad Beach Road in Malibu at 12:15 a.m. on August 18 in response to a report of "family disturbance."

Variety reports that the actor is no longer in custody after posting a $20,000 bond. There was no mention of a court date in the future. If found guilty of a domestic battery misdemeanor, a defendant may receive a sentence that varies from jail time to a protective stay-away order.

The details of the argument and the events that followed Madsen's detention have not been made completely public. Michael Madsen is yet to release a statement on the incident. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Malibu/Lost Hills Station statement added, "The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Van Nuys Superior Court House for filing."

Michael Madsen married DeAnna Morgan in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, in 1996. They have three sons, Luke, Kalvin and Hudson. Hudson died by suicide in January 2022.

The image of Madsen as a tough guy has stuck with him throughout his extensive career, spanning over 200 films. His most famous role was in Reservoir Dogs, when he played the evil Mr. Blonde. Madsen also appeared in Kill Bill Vols. 1 and 2 as the sword-wielding slob Budd.

Madsen has made appearances in several Tarantino movies; the most recent was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which came out in 2019 and the 2019 documentary QT8: The First Eight.

