Jesse Tyler Ferguson Opens Up About How He Convinced Ty Burrell For Modern Family Reunion

SAG Awards 2024 brought together a grand reunion of some of the greatest TV shows and movies of all time, such as Modern Famly and more, which was made possible by the efforts of Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

About the highly acclaimed sitcom showcasing the adventure and fun of one big family, the audience saw all the adults from the series coming together for another time. While the kids from the show were absent, Ty Burrell had showed up this time, who had missed the get-together previously.

Talking on Friday’s Tonight Show, Jesse Tyler Ferguson shed light on how he insisted Burrell be a part of the reunion this time. “When the SAG Awards happened, he was supposed to do something else,” Ferguson stated, adding that he told Ty Burrell, who played Phil Dunphy on the show, that he needed to be present this time.

“Ty! You can’t miss it again! People will really think you’re dead!” Jesse Tyler Ferguson recalled on the show.

The discussion follows the last reunion in November, which Burrell did not attend. This was also when all the children, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodiguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, and all the other cast members of Modern Family, except Burrell, came along.

While the Black Hawk Down actor was not seen being around for a reunion last time, the cast made sure to include him in their photos. As seen in the pictures shared on social media, the moments included show creators Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, as well as a framed photo of Burrell.

This is where the actors even raised their glasses to Ty Burrell in a video, saying, “We miss you, Ty!”

Interestingly, this year's SAG Awards did not only bring together the cast of Modern Family but also another highly acclaimed TV Show and an ever-loved film, Breaking Bad and The Devil Wears Prada.

