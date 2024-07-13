Why Did Morgan Wallen Reschedule His Tampa Concert? Find Out

Country music star Morgan Wallen announced the cancellation of his Friday show in Tampa just hours before it was scheduled to begin. Wallen is currently on tour with a lineup of rotating supporting acts, including Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman, Jon Pardi, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins, and Ella Langley. This tour, titled One Night at a Time Tour, extends from his 2023 album of the same name.

What is the reason behind the rescheduling?

The announcement was made on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on July 12th, just before his scheduled performance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

“I hate to reschedule shows but I powered through being sick in Tampa last night, and unfortunately woke up feeling way worse today,” he wrote to fans in a post.

He emphasized that his fans would not receive his best performance if he attempted to continue, which led to the decision to postpone tonight's Tampa show to October 4th and next week's Charlotte shows to October 18th and 19th.

Concert promoter Live Nation confirmed that all previously purchased tickets for the Charlotte shows will be valid for the rescheduled dates in October.

Morgan Wallen faced some unfortunate incidents during shows

During the country music artist's June 27 performance at Mile High Stadium in Denver, an overly excited fan threw their cell phone at Wallen. The phone hit him on the shoulder and landed on the stage. Wallen threw the phone offstage, unfazed by the incident, and continued performing Cowgirls.

At his gig in Minneapolis on Friday, June 21, Wallen was hit in the face with a fan's underwear. He remained calm, grinned, and walked to the other side of the stage.

The artist will be touring North America until August of this year, having started the 2024 leg of his One Night at a Time World Tour in Indianapolis in April.

