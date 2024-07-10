Will Shakira Perform At Halftime Final Of Copa America USA 2024? Here's What Report Says

Shakira is scheduled to perform at the Halftime Final Of Copa America USA 2024. While the soccer match itself is nothing less than a grand national event, the Hips Don't Lie singer will make it much more memorable by delivering a performance to which the audience won't stop screaming.

Shakira to perform at the Copa América final

The national event that drags all the soccer lovers under one roof is already making waves. With that, the event is set to witness an unforgettable performance, which will be delivered by none other than the Colombian artist, Shakira.

The announcement has come from CONMEBOL itself, which also states that the Whenever, Wherever songstress will take the stage on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

The announcement that was made on Tuesday, July 9, amazed the fans of Shakira as well as of soccer, as this will be the first time that the Can't Remember to Forget You singer will be seen at the event.

As per the announcement, Shakira will be taking over the audience and dazzle them during the halftime of the match. This will begin at 8 pm ET.

The match will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Talking about the TQG songstress, Alejandro Domínguez, who is the president of CONMEBOL, mentioned in a statement, “Shakira is an extraordinary South American star who has dazzled the entire world.”

Advertisement

His statement further read that her songs are grooved to by the whole planet, while also mentioning that her art has now become a global phenomenon that not only crosses the boundaries of a country but also reaches millions of hearts.

Domínguez’s statement also read that CONMEBOL is confident that the singer's performance at the oldest national soccer tournament will spread the message of “healthy passion and unity through sport.”

Copa América is held in the USA, in which 16 CONMEBOL and CONCACAF teams participate. The event, which began on June 20, is scheduled to end on July 14. Moreover, Shakira’s recent hit Puntería happens to be the official song of Televisa Univision’s 2024 Copa América CONMEBOL coverage.

Shakira’s latest album

Shakira is a global music icon. With that, she is also an artist who has gripped the audience at many major events such as the Super Bowl as well as three World Cups.

Advertisement

She recently launched her latest album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. The artist's 12th studio album instantly became a hit peaking at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on Top Albums Sales.

ALSO READ: 'I Became A More Independent Person': Shakira Reveals Why Dating Someone Is Not On Her Mind Right Now