Why Did The Pride & Prejudice Fame Matthew Macfadyen Felt 'Miscast' In The Movie? Here's What Actor Explains

Matthew Macfadyen recently shared that he “didn’t really enjoy” his role as Mr. Darcy in the 2005 film Pride & Prejudice. Here's why.

During an interview with CBS Mornings, The Pride And Prejudice star known for playing Mr. Darcy said, “I didn’t really [enjoy it], I feel bad saying that." Macfadyen admitted he often felt worried and unsure about his performance, "There were moments I had a good time, but I wish I enjoyed it more. I wish I was less worried about it.”

Matthew Macfadyen opens up about his role as Mr. Darcy in Pride & Prejudice

Macfadyen expressed, “I felt a bit miscast, like, ‘I’m not dishy enough.'" Despite his reservations, the film was a success and received four Oscar nominations. The actor added, “But it worked out.”

Macfadyen still feels flattered when people recognize him as Mr. Darcy. He finds it amusing that, even 20 years later, people still ask him if he is Mr. Darcy. The actor told CBS, “Probably the most flattering thing that happens to me now is people say, ‘Were you Mr. Darcy?'” he said. “It’s a good 20 years later. So I think, ‘I can’t be aging that badly.'”

The film, directed by Joe Wright and based on Jane Austen’s novel, tells the story of the growing relationship between Elizabeth Bennet, played by Keira Knightley, and Mr. Darcy, a wealthy aristocrat. Before Macfadyen, Colin Firth portrayed Mr. Darcy in the 1995 TV miniseries.

Advertisement

Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin Discuss Their Excitement for Deadpool & Wolverine

Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin recently shared their excitement about joining the cast of the upcoming blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, set to release on July 26. Corrin plays Cassandra Nova, while Macfadyen makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Mr. Paradox.

In an interview with Extra, Macfadyen revealed that he developed a crush on co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman during filming, even though he didn't have one before. Corrin mentioned that seeing Reynolds and Jackman in their superhero costumes was breathtaking.

Macfadyen also revealed to Extra about how challenging it was to keep a straight face during the film's comic scenes, praising Reynolds for his humor and the positive atmosphere on set. The actor described his character, Mr. Paradox, as a middle-management type responsible for managing and pruning timelines in the Multiverse, feeling a bit frustrated with his role.

Advertisement

Macfadyen also shared that his daughter was excited to meet Ryan Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, as she is a big fan of Gossip Girl. He joked that this was the first time his kids showed interest in his work, per the outlet.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release on July 26, 2024.