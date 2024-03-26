Why Didn't Millie Bobby Brown Return To Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Director Reveals

Millie Bobby Brown was left out of 2024’s Godilla x Kong: The New Empire and fans aren’t pleased. Brown played the popular character Madison Russell in the previous two franchise installments- 2019’s Godzilla: King of Monsters and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. However, the fifth installment of the MonsterVerse did not feature Brown’s Madison Russell among other characters.

Director Adam Wingard has now offered an insight into The New Empire’s plotline and clarified Madison’s character arc didn’t fit into this version. However, he left room for speculation by hinting they might consider featuring Madison in the future.

Director Adam Wingard explains Millie Bobby Brown’s omission

After playing fan-favorite character Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown bagged another popular role in the MonsterVerse franchise. Brown’s Madison Russell was a central character in the recent installments, King of Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. Consequently, fans expected Brown to return to 2024's The New Empire. But director Adam Wingard was of a different viewpoint.

"It just felt like we wrapped up her King of the Monsters arc in the last movie. When it came to designing the story for this film, my motto the entire time was simplicity is key," Wingard told Digital Spy. In King of the Monsters, Madison debuted as the daughter of Vera Farmiga’s Monarch Emma Russell and Kyle Chandler’s Mark Russell. Whereas Godzilla vs. Kong presented Madison as a crucial human character in the plot.

The director, who had also helmed Godzilla vs. Kong, explained his new approach to the fifth MonsterVerse installment. Minimizing the number of characters in the film was one of his foremost schemes for the project. This was planned to allow viewers a deeper glimpse into the characters’ stories. “That's why our group is relatively small on both the monster side and the human side, so that you really get more time to be with them,” he added. However, Madison’s survival in the fourth installment rekindled hopes of her return.

Who will be the central character in upcoming MonsterVerse movies?

The absence of Brown’s Madison has created space for another character to rise. It is possible Kaylie Hottle’s Jia or Rebecca Hall’s Dr. Andrews could witness a greater character arc now that Madison is not in the scene. But director Wingard also has kept the possibility of Madison returning into the storyline. At this point, it is hard to say.

The 20-year-old actress, who also recently got engaged to Jake Bongiovi, had expressed her elation about reprising Madison in Godzilla in 2023. She marked Madison as a “relatable teenager” who had a story to tell.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit theatres on March 29, 2024.

