Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates 3 Years Togetherness With Jake Bongiovi; Stranger Things Star Posts Sweet Message

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated the third anniversary of her union with Jake Bongiovi. The Damsel star took to Instagram to share a picture with Bongiovi and wish him on the occasion of their anniversary. On the picture, Brown wrote the words, “Three years of bliss. Love you, best friend.” The American model also posted a story on social media, where he shared a close-up picture of the actress and wrote, “Time flies when you’re having fun; I love you so much, 3 years :).”

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi sparked dating rumors in 2021 after the two were spotted hanging around while holding hands. After dating privately for two years, the couple got engaged in 2023, which was announced by Brown via an Instagram post where she flaunted her engagement ring. On Bongiovi’s 21st birthday, the actress addressed the model as her fiancé for the first time. In the caption of a series of pictures posted by Brown, she wrote, "This sums us up. In bliss, exploring together. I am eternally holding your hand. Happy birthday, fiancé. I love you."

The Stranger Things star and Bongiovi recently attended the premiere of the actress’ new movie, Damsel. The couple walked in while holding hands and posed for the cameras. Later, Brown posted pictures from the night as the duo walked on the streets with Jake decked up in a black suit, while Millie was dressed in a sequined Louis Vuitton dress.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I’m Always Alone’: Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her ‘Least Favorite’ Filming Set

Matthew Modine To Officiate Millie Bobby Brown’s Wedding

Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things co-star, Matthew Modine, revealed that he would be officiating Brown and Bongiovi’s wedding. In a conversation with Access Daily, the actor confirmed, "I have one of those licenses to get people married, and Millie thought it'd be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea. The couple loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife.”

On the Tonight Show, Brown revealed that Bongiovi proposed to her underwater. "He gives me a shell and I turn it over, and it's a ring.” She further recalled, "He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger [and] plummets so fast, it was like a cinematic movie.” The actress shared that Jake rescued the ring and proposed properly once they were at the shore.

ALSO READ: Will Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things Co-Star Matthew Modine Officiate Her Wedding With Jake Bongiovi? Actor Reveals