Why Does Cynthia Erivo’s Character Elphaba’s Hair Have Micro-Braids In Wicked? Actress Explains

It appears that the actors in Wicked truly gave their all while presenting the characters in the film. The same goes for Cynthia Erivo’s character, Elphaba. In the movie, her character has micro-braids and the actress has now revealed the reason behind that.

Erivo talked about this during her interview with Variety. She recalled to the outlet about asking if they could reimagine her character’s hair as micro-braids because she was aware that “you’d still have the movement, and you could still have the length, but there was a texture that was slightly different to what you would normally see on stage.”

She added that it was a connection that was direct between her as a Black woman and Elphaba as a green woman. The actress revealed that micro braids were one of the means through which Erivo made sure that her character was connected to the individual underneath her. Another way she connected with her was through her character’s long nails.

While previously conversing with People magazine, she revealed to the publication that she had researched Elphaba and noticed that the original Wicked witch did have nails.

Erivo stated, “I wanted a progression. How she grows as a witch and a woman. Some people wear makeup; I always have my nails done. It’s like another extended way of expressing myself.”

As per People magazine, as of now, only two Black women have played Elphaba’s character, which includes Erivo and Alexia Khadime, who portrayed this character in the West End production of Wicked from 2008-2010 and in 2023.

In a November interview with Variety, Erivo expressed that she hoped that playing Elphaba was a “bit of a love letter to” each individual who felt “different” and “out of place” and to all Black women and anybody who did not feel “welcomed” when they walked into rooms.

The performer added, “I am really glad to be the conduit through which this character has been brought to the world.”

