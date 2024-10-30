'I'm Passionate About...': Cynthia Erivo Defends Calling Out Edited Wicked Poster

Cynthia Erivo has now come forward to address her previous reaction over a fan-made poster of Wicked. The talented actress and singer explained her side and opened up about why she had that harsh reaction over the fan-edited poster.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the British actress stated, "I'm passionate about it and I know the fans are passionate about it and I think for me it was just like a human moment of wanting to protect little Elphaba,” while referring to her character from the musical fantasy movie.

She further went on to state to the outlet during the red carpet at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards on October 28, 2024, that before taking it to social media she should have probably “called my friends.”

It was back on October 16 when the Bad Times at the El Royale actress expressed her emotions on Instagram Stories.

Back then, Erivo had shared an image of the fan-edited poster that had gone viral on TikTok. Per reports, the fan-made poster tried to recreate the iconic 20-year-old illustrated poster seen in the original Broadway musical.

Looking at the image, Erivo had described the fan-made and AI-generated image as "the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen."

Here she had even mentioned that the poster does not happen to be funny in any way and that it degraded her.

Calling the original poster a homage and not just an imitation, the actress from The Outsider added that editing her eyes out had hurt her deeply, as without words it is the eye that communicates with the audience.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo’s co-star, Ariana Grande, in the movie Wicked had backed her up.

While talking to Variety on October 19, 2024, the Side to Side singer stated that AI is very conflicting and troublesome at times. Agreeing over the usage of this new technology, stating that it could take things too far.

Grande continued that she respects Erivo’s opinions, also stating that she loves her a lot.

Wicked is a movie directed by Jon M. Chu while being penned by Winnie Holzman as well as Dana Fox.

Per reports, the film will also have a sequel and has been adapted from a stage drama musical having the same name.

Wicked will be out in theaters on November 22, 2024.

