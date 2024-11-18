Why Does Elizabeth Olsen Keep Coming Back to the MCU? Scarlet Witch Actress Reveals

Elizabeth Olsen is one of the most beloved Marvel actresses. It appears that she reprising her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is being loved by the audiences and the actress herself, as it has given her another advantage to further her career.

While speaking with Vulture, Olsen stated she never had the mentality of “one for them, one for me.” The actress shared that Marvel’s work has been a consistent thing that she is able to be back to, which has created a feeling of “insurance” in her life.

She added that it gave her the liberty to choose other gigs. The actress continued, “So I haven’t felt like, ‘And then I’ll do this to do this.’”

For the unversed, before she entered the superhero universe, she rose to stardom by choosing multiple indie projects. Since being a part of Marvel for several years now, she has managed to carry on with other projects including Sorry For Your Loss and Ingrid Goes West.

Along with discussing the importance of taking up different types of characters in her career, Olsen also mentioned that she would be down to play Wanda again, despite the character’s death in The Doctor Strange’s sequel.

It's understandable if a performer has turned down the opportunity to be a part of the MCU because of the commitment it seemingly requires, which is the principal actors' appearance multiple times in multiple projects for several years in the same universe, which could potentially limit the actor’s ability.

But this is surely not the case for the actress as she is able to manage it all and further her career by pursuing other projects as well. The same goes for Mark Ruffalo. Along with being a part of the franchise as Hulk, he has managed to create a name for himself and has garnered several accolades for the same.

As far as Olsen’s career trajectory goes, she has impressed audiences with her ventures including Love & Death, His Three Daughters, Martha Macy May Marlene, Wind Rivers, The Assessment, In Secret, I Saw The Light, Red Lights, Godzilla, Very Good Girls, Liberal Arts, Kodachrome, and many more.

