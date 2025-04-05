Box Office: From Tillu Cube to Mad Cube, Tollywood's Sithara Entertainments gears up for many mid-sized movie sequels

Sithara Entertainments, founded in 2006 by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi as a substitute for the already established production house, Haarika & Hassine Creations, has carved a unique path in Tollywood. While not every film has been a blockbuster, the production house has cracked the formula for turning mid-sized, content-driven films into successful franchises, and that’s where the real game has begun.

From DJ Tillu and its ₹125+ crore sequel Tillu Square to the recent youthful comic caper MAD Square and its upcoming sequel Mad Cube, Sithara is building a quirky cinematic universe. These aren’t just one-hit wonders but have become youth favorites, rich with meme-worthy dialogues and cult character arcs. Now, with Tillu Cube and Mad Cube in the pipeline, the studio is diving headfirst into franchise-building, much like Bollywood's Dinesh Vijan (Maddock Films) playbook.

Sithara Entertainment is also acing the media game beyond the commercial strategy these days. Known for his candid and viral interviews, producer Naga Vamsi has become a familiar face among entertainment lovers and influencers, often drawing comparisons to Karan Johar for his high visibility and quotable statements. This kind of buzz has elevated the brand identity of Sithara far beyond the films themselves.

Not everything has worked, though, in recent times, as films like Rang De, Aadhikeshava and Gangs of Godavari didn't meet expectations, and even big-budget films like Bheemla Nayak had a limited theatrical run due to various political factors. But the production house has used these flops as learning curves, refining everything from casting to fixing proper release timing and terrific positioning. Even with adding the dose of glamor, picking up the right massy dance numbers and heroine selection have also changed strategically. That's when they have films like Lucky Bhaskar, Jersey and Sir coming out.

And now, writers like Vimal Krishna (DJ Tillu) and Kalyan Shankar (MAD) are being nurtured into franchise creators, pushing character-driven narratives instead of relying solely on star power. Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Narne Nithin have become the faces of these films, earning cult status among Gen Z fans.

What’s next? Along with Tillu Cube and Mad Cube, there are whispers about sequels to Butta Bomma and potential spin-offs from recent titles like Sir and Lucky Bhaskar as well. Sithara is also collaborating with Fortune Four Movies and other studios, forming a mini-studio ecosystem with recurring directors and actors, almost Marvel-esque in style.

With its finger on the Gen Z pulse and a smart sequel slate, Sithara Entertainments seems to have found its sweet spot: making chaos, comedy, and cult classics work on a mid-budget scale.

