A Minecraft Movie Day 1 U.S. Box Office: Video game adaptation opens with USD 56 million, including Thursday previews

After a prolonged box office drought, A Minecraft Movie delivered showbiz its first major redemption of 2025 on Friday, April 4. The highly anticipated video game adaptation opened with a powerful USD 56 million in the US, including Thursday previews, out of which USD 45 million came from debut day gross alone.

The film is now on course for a USD 150 million domestic debut weekend, coupled with an expected USD 125 million overseas launch—racing towards a USD 275 million global opening, one of the biggest for a video game adaptation ever.

A Minecraft Movie’s success was crucial for Warner Bros as well, in light of its recent misfires like Mickey 17 and The Alto Knights. The former film turned things around for the studio, appealing to both younger audiences and nostalgic fans.

Directed by Jared Hess, the film, for those unversed, is based on Mojang Studios’ globally popular sandbox game. With a USD 150 million budget, the film offers fantasy, adventure, and comedy courtesy of its ensemble cast led by Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen.

The story follows four misfits who are pulled into a cubic world powered by craftsmanship. The group allies with an expert crafter named Steve to embark on a perilous journey of survival, which must end with their return home.

A Minecraft Movie’s ride to the screen began over a decade ago, with Mojang announcing the video game’s film adaptation in 2014. After multiple creative shuffles, the film found its footing under Legendary Entertainment. The filming wrapped in New Zealand in mid-2024, with Mark Mothersbaugh composing the score and top-tier VFX work handled by Sony Pictures Imageworks, Wētā FX, and Digital Domain. Both these elements are being appreciated by moviegoers.

Despite mixed initial reviews from critics, the film is being praised by fans for performances, especially from Momoa and Black, as well as for the narrative’s faithfulness to the source material. The film’s sheer entertainment value is through the roof and is resonating astoundingly with family audiences.

With a projected USD 650 million-plus global finish, A Minecraft Movie’s future prospects remain as promising as its opening.

